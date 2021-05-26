The JA Student of the Week of Erin Keown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The JA Student of the Week is Erin Keown, a junior at South Warren High School. Erin participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Erin said, “The job shadowing with M & L Electrical was a great learning experience. My favorite parts were learning what each department does and the important role each has, watching the computer draw the lines for the draft in the CAD department, and learning how the electricians, designers, builders, etc. collaborate to complete a job. I appreciate the opportunity – Thanks M & L Electrical.”