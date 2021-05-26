Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

The JA Student of the Week of Erin Keown

WBKO
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The JA Student of the Week is Erin Keown, a junior at South Warren High School. Erin participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Erin said, “The job shadowing with M & L Electrical was a great learning experience. My favorite parts were learning what each department does and the important role each has, watching the computer draw the lines for the draft in the CAD department, and learning how the electricians, designers, builders, etc. collaborate to complete a job. I appreciate the opportunity – Thanks M & L Electrical.”

www.wbko.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
Education
City
Field, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#High School Students#Student Achievement#School Work#Academic Achievement#Wbko#South Warren High School#The Ja Virtual Job Shadow#M L Electrical#Thanks M L Electrical#Cad#Ja Programs#Work Readiness#Financial Literacy#Ky#Kindergarten#Today#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
Related
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

WKU broadcasting scholarship named in honor of longtime Bowling Green radio personality

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two area students have been awarded a new scholarship created to honor the memory and community service of a Bowling Green radio personality. Steve Meredith worked as a broadcaster for more than 20 years and was also a founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation. He played a critical role in the organization’s growth as a nonprofit organization that now allocates thousands of dollars each year to area kids, teachers and schools.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Gov. Beshear says kids will likely not wear masks at school in fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the CDC’s new mask guidance, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky would follow the latest recommendation. According to the new guidance, fully vaccinated people can now drop their masks. However, this change does not apply to schools in Kentucky. “The vast majority of the...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Poppy’s Teacher of the Year: Debbie Wilson

Last week Debbie Wilson was named Poppy’s Teacher of the Year, presented by Flora Templeton Stuart. Ms. Wilson was awarded the $2,000 grand prize for being Poppy’s teacher of the Year. “I worked with Debbie Wilson who is the teacher of the year a little bit with the families. I...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Op-Ed: Kentucky colleges teaching students the soft skills employers want — and more

President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. In conversations across Kentucky, business leaders routinely approach me to discuss what they’re looking for in college graduates. Over and over again, they say that while colleges do a great job providing technical training and knowledge to their students, that is not what they need most from higher education. Indeed, many companies increasingly believe they can provide much of that content themselves. Where they really struggle is finding — or developing — workers with the uniquely human skills that make for a great employee.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

The JA Student of the Week is Dakota Lambrianou

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The JA Student of the Week is Dakota Lambrianou, a senior at South Warren High School. Dakota participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Dakota’s favorite part of the job shadowing experience was participating in an actual interview and then being given the opportunity to ask questions at the end about the company.
Warren County, KYWBKO

SKYCTC FAFSA Fiesta

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The FAFSA can be challenging for parents and students to fill out. Over the past week, SKYCTC has been offering a FAFSA Fiesta to assist those students in need around our area. Sunday Warren County students could visit the main campus of SKYCTC for an instructional...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Local church recognizes faithful member for service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful service and good works. Members of both congregations came together to honor Betty Hadley, who less than two weeks ago lost a son. Hadley was given an award for her service...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Russellville, KYWBKO

Livestream Russellville vs Warren Central baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville heads out east to take on Warren Central tonight at 5:30pm. Both teams looking to get some momentum going as the season is winding down. Livestream both of these games at https://www.wbko.com/livestream2/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/. You can also catch the game streamed on our...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Bowling Green COVID relief program aided 499 local businesses

A new report shows the impact of the city of Bowling Green’s BG CARES program, which was enacted to help small businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program’s inception grew from an idea last year in the midst of the pandemic with $1.85 million in federal CARES Act money.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Contractors donate work to help nonprofit center

Often a beehive of activity stemming from the eight nonprofit organizations that call it home, the Higgins Center for Nonprofits on Collett Avenue has reached a whole new level of busy-ness in recent days. A crane, a concrete mixer and nearly a dozen hardhats have been on site, helping address...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...