Rossford couple indicted for trafficking cocaine
Two Rossford residents have been indicted for trafficking in cocaine after police conducted a search warrant at their home. Co-defendants Lawrence Ervin James Jr., 49, Rossford, and Chimere Isaac, 40, Rossford, were indicted by a Wood County grand jury on May 19 for two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, both fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.www.sent-trib.com