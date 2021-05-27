Cancel
Rossford, OH

Rossford couple indicted for trafficking cocaine

By Marie Thomas-Baird, Sentinel-Tribune Education Editor
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Rossford residents have been indicted for trafficking in cocaine after police conducted a search warrant at their home. Co-defendants Lawrence Ervin James Jr., 49, Rossford, and Chimere Isaac, 40, Rossford, were indicted by a Wood County grand jury on May 19 for two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, both fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

