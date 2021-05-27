Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

The Most Expensive Luxury VRBO in Maine is $4,643 – Per Night

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've got it, this is the way to spend it. This is a luxury Kennebunkport estate from Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Two words you don't see together a lot in Maine - luxury and estate. This vacation VRBO dream house is available to rent. But that price tag of $4643 a night is pretty steep. Oh, and that does NOT include the guest house. But you could tack that on for only an additional 150 a night. Really, when you are done with taxes and such, just call it a cool 5,000 a night! You must book for at least one week at a time. No quickie at this palatial estate. This amazing fortress sits directly across from the Bush Compound. This place is massive. So check out what it includes.

949whom.com
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Kennebunkport, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#Luxury Properties#Vacation#Estate Taxes#Expensive Luxury Vrbo#Mansion Is For Sale#Maine John Travolta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Most Expensive Arlington Homes Sold in May

Arlington’s real estate market has been hot this year, and the trend continued in May. Throughout the month, we highlighted dozens of recently sold properties in the area. Taking a look back, there were 706 homes listed for sale (up from last month), including 234 new listings in the past four weeks, according to Homesnap. There were 312 sales, and the median sales price was $725,000, also up from last month.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Portland’s Iconic Time and Temp Building Getting Luxury Hotel Rooms and Rooftop Bar

Developers bought the Time and Temp building back in 2018 for over 9 million dollars and they have some big plans for the historic place. According to the Portland Press Herald, they are planning on 186 hotel rooms, a rooftop bar, meeting and banquet spaces, a fitness center, retail shops and a restaurant at 477 Congress Street. But what about the sign? How will we know what the temperature is and the time (or close enough to the time)?
TravelInman.com

10 of the most luxurious log cabins on the market

While many of us still associate log cabins with cozy campfires and going off the grid, the modern-day reality is often much more luxurious — and expensive. Since the pandemic began, there has been an influx of people wanting to make ski towns like Vail or Aspen their permanent residence. Prices went up as a result and, currently, a property in Aspen averages over $10 million.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Funtown Flashback! Do You Remember These Rides That No Longer Exist at Maine’s Biggest Amusement Park?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Funtown-Splashtown is open for the season, and it will feel so wonderful (normal) to get back to Maine's biggest and best amusement park this summer!
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Sunday River Brewing Co. In Bethel, Maine To Reopen Under New Ownership

As the pandemic unfolded in Maine and restrictions were put into place on restaurants across the state, there were vocal critics of Governor Janet Mills' policies. Perhaps the most vocal (and visible) was the owner of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel, Rick Savage. Savage defied several requirements put in place and that defiance earned him 15 minutes of fame on Fox News and huge crowds. What it also earned Savage was additional attention from the State of Maine, which eventually rescinded his license to operate. By the end of 2020, it appeared Sunday River Brewing Company would be no more.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

This World-Class Sculpture Park Might Be The Best Place to Go For A Picnic in Portland, Maine

Our lovely Maine weather is returning, and that means Picnic Season! We found a great FREE place for you to have a special downtown Portland hangout. It's the David E Shaw and Family Sculpture Park at the distinguished Portland Museum of Art. You can gain entrance on High Street, around the corner from the museum's main entrance. How cool would it be to meet up with your friends amongst some of the most beautiful public art in Maine?
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

After A Rainy Memorial Weekend, Maine Should Sizzle This Week And Beyond

It's a curious thing about holiday weekends. We put so much stake into them when it comes to plans whether that be camping, hiking, or just gathering with friends and family. We're willing to travel further and stay longer. But for the people of Maine, all of that excitement often hinges on the weather. Memorial Weekend 2021 did not deliver weather-wise unless you're a huge fan of damp conditions, cool breezes and random downpours Even Keith Carson couldn't believe what we were dealing with.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

REI, Recreational Equipment Inc, is Opening Their First Maine Store in Westbrook

It makes sense that REI would be in Maine. They are all about the outdoors and well, so is Maine. The Portland Press Herald reports that REI (Recreational Equipement Inc. out of Seattle) is planning to open its first store in Maine at Rock Row in Westbrook this fall. It will be almost 25,000 square feet and will be home base for the co-op's 47,000 members in Maine. They are hoping to hire about 50 workers in Westbrook.
IndustryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Country To Mail A Letter

The United States Postal Service could not be in worse shape financially. This means, among other things, the possibility tens of thousands of Postal workers could lose their jobs, and hundreds of Post Offices could be closed. A number of observers believe that these actions are long overdue. They think the organization as it is […]
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Swan Hellenic launches 20% off ‘Spring Sale’

Is offering a 20% discount off brochure pricing on all cruises as part of a Spring Sale to mark the company’s return with three new five-star ships and cultural expedition cruise itineraries across the globe. Running until 31 July 2021, the celebration sale includes a gift of $300 onboard spending...