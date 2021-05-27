Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Davis Cup: Piqué says new venues will fix scheduling issues

By TALES AZZONI
Raleigh News & Observer
 11 days ago

Expanding the Davis Cup Finals to more venues will help attract more fans and avoid some of the late finishes that hurt the revamped event’s first edition, organizers said Thursday. Madrid was the sole host of the inaugural edition of the restructured Davis Cup Finals in 2019. This time the...

www.newsobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Tennis Courts#Spanish#Kosmos#The New Davis Cup Finals#The Italy United States#Ap#Matches#Madrid Arena#Organizers#Madrid#Turin#Hard Courts#Cities#Italy#Time#Nov 25 Dec#Alpitour Arena#Austria#Complaints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFABuffalo News

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced on their website that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which means that he will miss the last game of the season against Villarreal. Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos...
UEFACNN

Euro football roundup: Atlético Madrid closes in on La Liga title with dramatic comeback

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid completed a stunning late comeback against Osasuna to move within touching distance of a first La Liga title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side was trailing 1-0 going into the game's closing stages after Ante Budimir had given Osasuna the lead, but two goals in the final eight minutes turned the match on its head and ensured Atleti's fate remains in its own hands going into the final game of the season.
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid push Atleti right to the bitter end

How great are evenings like last nights? All games being staged at the same time, goals flying in across the country delivering a roller coaster of emotions with constant twists and turns! There was an 'old school' feeling about last night's round of league games with that exciting carrousel scoreboard element and I understand that with the global appeal of the modern game, kick-off times are often scheduled to cater for fans in America or Asia. These new times, on occasion fail to take into account the match-going fan but helps the league in being competitive attracting the best players but it's great every now and again to have simultaneous kick-off times which provide the level of excitement as we experienced on Sunday.
UEFA90min.com

Croatia name 26-player squad for Euro 2020

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has named his provisional 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2020. The Vatreni have never won a major tournament but to many people's surprise, they bettered their third-place finish in the 1998 World Cup by finishing as runners-up in Russia. The 54-year-old coach received much praise for...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Villarreal relieved after being given more preparation for Europa League final against Man United as LaLiga makes U-turn on game with Real Madrid.. after TV companies had initially prioritised Eurovision!

Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Villarreal enjoyed a victory on Monday after LaLiga gave in to their request to move their final game of the season against Real Madrid - after initially turning it down due to the Eurovision Song Contest. Villarreal were up in arms after their final...
Premier LeagueSaratogian

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho: Players want Zidane to stay

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists the players expect coach Zinedine Zidane to stay next season. After victory at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane denied reports he had informed his players that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. And Sunday's matchwinner Nacho stated: "In football one moment you...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things that can convince Zinedine Zidane to stay

On Saturday, the 15th of May, big news shook up Real Madrid, their fans, and Spanish football in general. With just 24 hours remaining for Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, news broke out that the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid after the 2020/21 season ends.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Manchester United Leading Transfer Chase To Sign Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer with Manchester United reportedly leading the chase to sign the right-back. Despite Trippier's successful two-year spell in Spain, which could end in a Liga title triumph this season as Atletico lead Real Madrid by two points going into the last round of games, it's being reported that the 30-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 squads: Team announcements and every player selected for the tournament

Euro 2020 begins on 11 June and all 24 nations involved have confirmed their squads for the tournament. The European Championship starts with Italy vs Turkey in Rome. Fellow Group A side Wales meet Switzerland the following day, before England and Scotland round off the opening weekend against Croatia and Czech Republic respectively. Each team is allowed to name 26 players, up from the usual 23 in response to the pandemic squeezing the football calendar around Europe over the past 12 months. Here we collate all the squads and list every player involved in the tournament. Group AItalyGoalkeepers: Gianluigi...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez broke the curse of 19 to hit 20 La Liga goals this season and keep Atletico Madrid's title dream alive... he has been firing ever since he was brutally cast aside by Ronald Koeman and Barcelona last summer

How ever next weekend’s final day plays out in La Liga Luis Suarez is guaranteed to finish the season above Barcelona in the table. He has done better without them, than they have done without him. And Atletico Madrid have been the biggest winners. Suarez’s contribution to Atletico’s victory with...
SoccerNBC Sports

2021 Gold Cup: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT, with the conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League set for early June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup a month later, and the beginning of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September. [ LIVE: Full 2021...