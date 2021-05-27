Cancel
EIA reports a weekly climb of 115 billion cubic feet in U.S. natural-gas supplies

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 115 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 21. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 107 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.215 trillion cubic feet, down 381 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 63 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, July natural gas was down 4.7 cents, or nearly 1.6%, at $2.98 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.01 shortly before the data.

