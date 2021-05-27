Blockchain-Based Trade Finance Protocol PolyTrade Successfully Raises $1.2M Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. On Thursday, January 28th, Robinhood received a request for $3 billion in collateral from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This prompted the broker to halt purchases of GameStop shares on its trading platform in order to reduce the size of the collateral desired by the DTCC. In the aftermath of this incident, Robinhood has been rallying for a move away from the current T+2 standard for settlement of trades to instantaneous settlement. This is because the DTCC collateral requirement is a result of the current T+2 standard. Essentially, the DTCC has to ask participating brokers, such as Robinhood, for collateral to insure against the event that the broker goes bankrupt between the time the trade is entered into, and the two days it takes to settle the trade.