Superman & Lois certainly has no shortage of ideas. What once looked like it was going to be a simple, adult-focused remake of Smallville has emerged as one of the twistiest, turniest series in The CW superhero canon. Each week, Superman & Lois seems to introduce a new Big Bad, or at least a new riff on one of its existing baddies. Just two episodes after revealing that the seemingly villainous Captain Luthor was actually the heroic John Henry Irons, Superman & Lois reveals that maniacal businessman Morgan Edge is actually… Superman’s brother!?!