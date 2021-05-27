Enroll, Enlist and Employ

Felician University is presently seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic, outgoing and detail-oriented professional to serve as the Assistant Director of Enrollment for the Accelerated Bachelor of Science Program at Felician University. Reporting to the Associate Director of Graduate and Admissions and ABSN Enrollment, the Assistant Director is responsible for oversight of the enrollment process for new and returning students of the On-Ground and Online Based ABSN programs at the University. S/he provides students with information regarding admissions and registration, and counsels students regarding student records, financial aid, billing and re-enrollment in accordance with state and federal guidelines.