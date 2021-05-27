The Most Famous Bartender In Portland, Maine Is A Complete Work Of Fiction
There are some incredibly talented bartenders all across Portland, Maine mixing up some fantastic drinks on a daily basis for enthusiastically parched customers. These bartenders are our friends, neighbors and in some cases, our therapists. Some have even attainted a certain level of fame, both locally and regionally. Despite all that, nobody currently bartending in Portland is quite as notorious as the one and only Charlie Parker.949whom.com