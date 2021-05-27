The Most Famous Bartender In Portland, Maine Is A Complete Work Of Fiction

One of Maine's best family destinations for the summer for over 50 years is ready to start a brand new season. The Boothbay Railway Village is opening on Father's Day. It was almost 50 years ago that I rode the narrow gauge train at what was then called the Boothbay Railroad Museum. It was sometime in the early 70s. The picture below says 1973 but I think I was older than two because I remember having this picture taken. My parents asked me to stand on the edge of the platform as the train approached. I felt like I was a little too close. The steam locomotive was small compared to most because of its narrow gauge, but it was still loud and big for someone my age. They did manage to get the picture though.