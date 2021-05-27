Everything you need to know about the birth and rebirth of Duncans Mills
In 1854, Scotsman Samuel M. Duncan and his brother Alexander opened a lumber business in Sonoma County. Featuring the first steam-powered saw mill here, it was located at Salt Point, on the Pacific Coast. But by late 1855, the Duncans had moved their Duncan Brothers Mill a little south to Jenner to take advantage of the Russian River for floating transport of the great redwood logs that were being harvested up stream.www.petaluma360.com