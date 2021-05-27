Council approves zoning change to allow transitional housing project

The Greenville City Council on Tuesday night reversed a decision by the planning and zoning commission that would have denied a zoning change to allow transitional housing project for young men who are too old for the foster-care system.

During a lengthy meeting, the City Council voted 4-2 to allow a former medical office in the 3000 block of Caddo Street to be converted to a multi-family development in a largely single-family neighborhood.

On Monday, the planning and zoning commission rejected the plan by a 4-3 vote, and a city staff report provided a lukewarm assessment of the project. The building, which has functioned as a pediatric office in years past, is currently vacant. A Rockwall-based foundation will purchase the property, convert it into a supervised dormitory setting for at least six men under the age of 21.

The plan didn’t sit well with some of the neighbors, including one that said they should put it in Rockwall. Neighbors voiced their concern about security in the area and the impact of a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week facility in their neighborhood.

However, there were plenty of impassioned pleas in support of the plan, including from former Place 1 City Councilman Brett Money, who said the project was well run by founder Rebecca Jowers.

“I strongly support this group since they first brought this when I was on the City Council,” Money said. “This is a good group of people.”

Jowers, who is the founder of the Poiema Foundation, said she was concerned about the feedback presented by the neighbors during the public hearing.

“I’m concerned for the neighbors,” Jowers said. “That hurts my heart.”

Jowers said the home will work hard to be a positive element in the neighborhood through community service. The property is currently zoned as an office space — an odd position in the residential neighborhood — and the majority of the council seemed satisfied with the proposed plan. It was councilmembers Kristen Washington and Al Atkins who objected, siding with the city staff and neighbors.

The council also approved a zoning change that could lead to the development of luxury homes along Farm-to-Market Road 1570. Previously zoned agricultural, the project would feature homes on 1-acre lots in a planned subdivision with an homeowners association to govern its upkeep.