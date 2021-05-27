Entries filling up for 10th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament

Entries are filling up fast for the 10th annual Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball Golf Tournament set for June 26-27 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City.

As of Wednesday morning 80 two-player teams have signed up for the 36-hole scramble.

“We’re looking for 100,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament officials. “We just opened it up on Saturday.”

The championship through the third flights are scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m. on June 26, followed by the fourth through the seventh flights at 1 p.m.

The tee times will reverse on June 27, with the fourth through the seventh flights teeing off at 7:30 a.m. and the championship through third flights going off at 1 p.m.

“We’re gong to have some live music this year,” said Bowers. “We’ haven’t done that in a few years.”

Colton O’Neill and the Zac Romo Band are scheduled to perform.

Last year a Canadian teamed with a Rockwall resident to win the championship flight with their rounds of 63 and 62 for a 125 total. Todd Bissenden is a former Canadian motocross champion from British Columbia. Rockwall’s Corey Knowlton, who is a big game hunter, was Bissenden’s playing partner.

“I work with Corey in the hunting industry,” said Knowlton, who played two seasons of golf at the University of Houston.

Paris brothers Jack and Gatz Nottingham finished a stroke back in second place. They won the first flight of this tournament in 2014.

Former Greenville Christian all-state football player Joe Killgore teamed with Casey Barbee to finish third at 127.

Renowned Greenville artist Brandon Adams and partner Ben Cuzen won the first flight with the lowest 36-hole score of the tournament at 124. They carded rounds of 62 both days.

Former Greenville Lions golfer Julian Bowers and Chip Driver took the second flight at 126 and Daniel Lewis and ex-Celeste Blue Devil Ryan Madwell won the third flight with a 131.

Gary Wallace and Steve Eaton won the fourth flight, Justin Waddle and Harper Waddle took the fifth, Caden Bowers and Bobby Bowers and Darrell Lummus and Eric Slabotsky tied for first place in the sixth flight and Tyler Nicholson and Ryan Reeves finished first in the seventh flight. Caden, who plays on the Greenville Lions’ baseball and golf teams, played with his grandfather in last year’s tournament.

Kevin Bowers said he will play this year’s tournament with his son Travis, who is a lineman on the Lions’ football team. Craig Bowers was Kevin’s brother.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the tournament officials had to obtain special permission from Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall and the Hunt County Health Department to hold last year’s tournament.

The tournament is named for Craig Bowers, a former Greenville athlete and coach who died on March 14, 2012 in a snow skiing accident while on vacation with his family at Crested Butte, Colorado. Bowers was an assistant coach with the Lions’ basketball team and later was an assistant principal in Royse City.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.

Golfers can enter the tournament at www.playmonsterball.com