Report on Military Applications for Quantum Computing

With a vast domain of applications and now having quantum computing hardware available for commercial use, an education challenge arises in getting people of various background to become quantum literate. Quantum Odyssey is a new piece of computer software that promises to be a medium where people can learn quantum computing without any previous requirements. It aims to achieve this through visual cues and puzzle play, without requiring the user to possess a background in computer coding or even linear algebra, which are traditionally a must to work on quantum algorithms. In this paper we report our findings on an UKRI Citizen Science grant that involves using Quantum Odyssey to teach how to construct quantum computing algorithms. Sessions involved 30 minutes of play, with 10 groups of 5 students, ranging between 11 to 18 years old, in two schools in the UK. Results show the Quantum Odyssey visual methods are efficient in portraying counterintuitive quantum computational logic in a visual and interactive form. This enabled untrained participants to quickly grasp difficult concepts in an intuitive way and solve problems that are traditionally given today in Masters level courses in a mathematical form. The results also show an increased interest in quantum physics after play, a higher openness and curiosity to learn the mathematics behind computing on quantum systems. Participants developed a visual, rather than mathematical intuition, that enabled them to understand and correctly answer entry level technical quantum information science.