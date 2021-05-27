Cancel
Report on Military Applications for Quantum Computing

USNI News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the May 24, 2021 Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Defense Primer: Quantum Technology. Quantum technology translates the principles of quantum physics into technological applications. In general, quantum technology has not yet reached maturity; however, it could hold significant implications for the future of military sensing, encryption, and communications, as well as for congressional oversight, authorizations, and appropriations.

news.usni.org
Sciencetecheblog.com

LaPt3P, a New Rare Topological Superconductor, Could be Used in Quantum Computing

University of Kent and the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory researchers have discovered a new rare topological superconductor, LaPt3P, which could be used in the future of quantum computing. This discovery was made through muon spin relaxation experiments, and solves the issue of elementary units of quantum computers (qubits) losing their quantum properties from electromagnetic fields. Topological superconductors host protected metallic states on their surfaces. Read more for two videos on quantum computing and additional information.
TechnologyForbes

It’s Not Too Soon To Think About Quantum Computing

Security CEO and Founder of Safe Quantum Inc., working with data-driven companies to define, develop and deploy quantum-safe technologies. Timing is everything, especially when it comes to technology. The next “big thing” looming on the horizon is arguably quantum computing and the promise of unprecedented speed, unimaginable power and unbreakable...
Softwarecryptofinancialtimes.com

quantum computers hacking bitcoin wallets

Stefan Thomas really could have used a quantum computer this year. The German-born programmer and crypto trader forgot the password to unlock his digital wallet, which contains 7,002 bitcoin, now worth $265 million. Quantum computers, which will be several million times faster than traditional computers, could have easily helped him crack the code.
Computersharvardpolitics.com

Quantum Computing and its Future: An Interview with Chris Bernhardt

Chris Bernhardt is a professor emeritus of mathematics at Fairfield University in Connecticut. He is originally from the United Kingdom and studied at the University of Warwick where he completed his PhD. Professor Bernhardt has written two popular books on the theory of computing: first, “Turing’s Vision: The Birth of Computer Science”, which was published in 2016; and second, “Quantum Computing for Everyone”, which was published in 2019. Arriving at the problem from the perspective of a mathematician, Bernhardt writes that quantum computing has introduced an entirely new way to think about computing, which will interest students of computer science and may ultimately lead to important applications.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Quantum computing is imminent, and enterprises need crypto agility now

Nearly 100 years ago, the first quantum revolution ushered in the technological advances that have made our modern life possible. Advances in quantum physics led to the development of the transistor, laser and atomic clock, which formed the building blocks for innovations like semiconductors, GPS, medical imaging equipment, and optical fiber communication.
EngineeringWired

What Makes Quantum Computing So Hard to Explain?

Quantum computers, you might have heard, are magical uber-machines that will soon cure cancer and global warming by trying all possible answers in different parallel universes. For 15 years, on my blog and elsewhere, I’ve railed against this cartoonish vision, trying to explain what I see as the subtler but ironically even more fascinating truth. I approach this as a public service and almost my moral duty as a quantum computing researcher. Alas, the work feels Sisyphean: The cringeworthy hype about quantum computers has only increased over the years, as corporations and governments have invested billions, and as the technology has progressed to programmable 50-qubit devices that (on certain contrived benchmarks) really can give the world’s biggest supercomputers a run for their money. And just as in cryptocurrency, machine learning and other trendy fields, with money have come hucksters.
Computersmit.edu

Clearing the way toward robust quantum computing

MIT researchers have made a significant advance on the road toward the full realization of quantum computation, demonstrating a technique that eliminates common errors in the most essential operation of quantum algorithms, the two-qubit operation or “gate.”. “Despite tremendous progress toward being able to perform computations with low error rates...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Indistinguishability Obfuscation of Null Quantum Circuits and Applications

We study the notion of indistinguishability obfuscation for null quantum circuits (quantum null-iO). We present a construction assuming: - The quantum hardness of learning with errors (LWE). - Post-quantum indistinguishability obfuscation for classical circuits. - A notion of ''dual-mode'' classical verification of quantum computation (CVQC). We give evidence that our...
Madison, WINewswise

Correlated Errors in Quantum Computers Emphasize Need for Design Changes

Newswise — MADISON, Wis. — Quantum computers could outperform classical computers at many tasks, but only if the errors that are an inevitable part of computational tasks are isolated rather than widespread events. Now, researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have found evidence that errors are correlated across an entire superconducting quantum computing chip — highlighting a problem that must be acknowledged and addressed in the quest for fault-tolerant quantum computers.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

IonQ integrates with Cirq, an open-source quantum computing framework from Google

IonQ announced the full integration of its quantum computing platform with Cirq, an open-source quantum computing framework from Google. Volkswagen Group has already run the “paint shop problem” on IonQ via Cirq and found the performance to be consistent with other quantum software frameworks. “From its origins, the vision for...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Programming the full stack of an open-access quantum computer

Virginia Frey, Richard Rademacher, Elijah Durso-Sabina, Noah Greenberg, Nikolay Videnov, Matthew L. Day, Rajibul Islam, Crystal Senko. We present a new quantum programming language called "Quala" that enables true full-stack programming of quantum hardware. Quala allows seamless integration of abstraction layers such as the digital circuit layer and the analog control pulse waveform layer. Additionally, the language supports user-issued low-level hardware instructions like FPGA actions. Mid-circuit measurements and branching decision logic support real-time, adaptive programs. This flexibility allows users to write code for everything from quantum error correction to analog quantum simulation. The combination of a user-facing calibration database and a powerful symbolic algebra framework provides users with an unprecedented level of expressiveness and transparency. We display the salient characteristics of the language structure and describe how the accompanying compiler can translate programs written in any abstraction layer into precisely timed hardware commands. We intend for this language to bridge the gap between circuit-level programming and physical operations on real hardware while maintaining full transparency in each level of the stack. This eliminates the need for "behind-the-scenes" compilation and provides users with insights into the day-to-day calibration routines.
TechRadar

Quantum computing comes to Google Cloud

Google Cloud has tied up with quantum computing startup IonQ to make its quantum hardware accessible through its cloud computing platform. The company’s 11-qubit quantum hardware is available to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers, and the company expects to make its 32-qubit system available later this year. Explaining the significance...
Sciencephotonicsonline.com

New Combination Of Materials Provides Progress Toward Quantum Computing

Research illuminates promising potential of exciton quasiparticle. The future of quantum computing may depend on the further development and understanding of semiconductor materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). These atomically thin materials develop unique and useful electrical, mechanical, and optical properties when they are manipulated by pressure, light, or temperature.
Computersarxiv.org

Inclusive learning for quantum computing: supporting the aims of quantum literacy using the puzzle game Quantum Odyssey

With a vast domain of applications and now having quantum computing hardware available for commercial use, an education challenge arises in getting people of various background to become quantum literate. Quantum Odyssey is a new piece of computer software that promises to be a medium where people can learn quantum computing without any previous requirements. It aims to achieve this through visual cues and puzzle play, without requiring the user to possess a background in computer coding or even linear algebra, which are traditionally a must to work on quantum algorithms. In this paper we report our findings on an UKRI Citizen Science grant that involves using Quantum Odyssey to teach how to construct quantum computing algorithms. Sessions involved 30 minutes of play, with 10 groups of 5 students, ranging between 11 to 18 years old, in two schools in the UK. Results show the Quantum Odyssey visual methods are efficient in portraying counterintuitive quantum computational logic in a visual and interactive form. This enabled untrained participants to quickly grasp difficult concepts in an intuitive way and solve problems that are traditionally given today in Masters level courses in a mathematical form. The results also show an increased interest in quantum physics after play, a higher openness and curiosity to learn the mathematics behind computing on quantum systems. Participants developed a visual, rather than mathematical intuition, that enabled them to understand and correctly answer entry level technical quantum information science.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

A Layman’s Introduction to Quantum Computers

Get started with quantum computing—no Ph.D. required. Quantum computers have the potential to revolutionize information technology. Many analysts view current quantum computers as on par with the room-sized computers of the 1940s. Over the coming decades, they may advance at the same exponential rate as classical computers have done. Unfortunately, literature on quantum computing is often written by people with physics degrees for people with physics degrees. Here, I will explain quantum computing in layman’s terms: how it works, how it differs from classical computing, and why it will be revolutionary for your business.
SoftwareHPCwire

ISC Keynote: Glimpse into Microsoft’s View of the Quantum Computing Landscape

Looking for a dose of reality and realistic optimism about quantum computing? Matthias Troyer, Microsoft distinguished scientist, plans to do just that in his ISC2021 keynote in two weeks – Quantum Computing: From Academic Research to Real-world Applications. He notes wryly that classical computers enjoy a roughly billion times advantage (op/s) over quantum systems at the moment. So why is Microsoft betting heavily on quantum computing, you ask?