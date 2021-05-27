Report on Military Applications for Quantum Computing
The following is the May 24, 2021 Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Defense Primer: Quantum Technology. Quantum technology translates the principles of quantum physics into technological applications. In general, quantum technology has not yet reached maturity; however, it could hold significant implications for the future of military sensing, encryption, and communications, as well as for congressional oversight, authorizations, and appropriations.news.usni.org