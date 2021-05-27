Cancel
Yum! Brands to Acquire Dragontail Systems

By Chris Albrecht
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 11 days ago
Yum! Brands has begun the process of acquiring Dragontail Systems, the two companies announced today. Under the agreement, the Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! will pay $93.5 million in cash for all the share capital of Dragontail, which is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. Dragontail Systems had raised $8.8 million in funding.

