Unilever Partners With Enough to Add Fungi-Based Protein to Plant-Based Meat Lineup

By Michael Wolf
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Or, rather, will have Enough through a partnership with the Scotland-based company that develops a biomass mycoprotein called Abunda. The two companies announced the partnership today that will add the fungi-based protein to Unilever’s plant-based meat brand it acquired in 2018, The Vegetarian Butcher. From the release:. Plant-based foods is...

thespoon.tech
TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
218
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
#Vegetarian Protein#Plant Based Foods#Plant Based Foods#Whole Foods#Food Production#Abunda#Mycoprotein#Algenuity#Meat#Microalgae Protein#Beef#Sugars#Brand#Grain Crops#Wheat#Taste#Company#Innovations#Fungi Meat Pioneer Quorn#Partnerships
