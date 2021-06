If we are not African Americans, why should we care about Juneteenth and a boys’ statue in the park? Don’t we have more important things to worry about? The straight answer is no; the coming Juneteenth and the Easton demonstration is crucial for all of us. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery, when the Union Army liberated the last slaves in Galveston, Texas. But this year, the demonstration planned for Easton has a greater significance. It’s an opportunity to banish the specter of segregation, once for all from Talbot County. And that can only be achieved through the active participation of all of us, the non-African Americans.