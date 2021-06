For call center applications, dialogue state tracking (DST) has historically served as a way to determine what a caller wants at a given point in a conversation. But in the real world, the work of a call center agent is much more complex than simply recognizing intents. Agents often have to look up knowledge base articles, review customer histories, and inspect account details all at the same time. Yet none of these aspects is accounted for in popular DST benchmarks. A more realistic environment might use a “dual constraint,” in which an agent needs to accommodate customer requests while considering company policies when taking actions.