Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

'A more human workplace:' How companies can improve their inclusion efforts

By Emily Payne
benefitspro.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the unprecedented disruption businesses have faced over the past year, one positive light shone through: Their employees were able and ready to adapt and do what it took to keep lights on and businesses running. As a result, many employers have come to see their workforce in a new light, recognizing that the practices they’d relied on for years were in dire need of an update. And with businesses now in the midst of planning a return-to-office strategy, there’s no better time to revisit those practices.

www.benefitspro.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alm#Digital Strategy#Content Strategy#Digital Content#Free Access#Benefitspro Com#Alm#Thinkadvisor Com#Law Com#Strategies#Industry Leaders#Employers#Businesses#Success#Free Access#Informative Newsletters#Cutting#Exclusive Discounts#Dire#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Healthbenefitspro.com

Transparency regulations falling short of making pricing information more accessible

Health care pricing often remains as confusing as ever, despite new transparency rules that went into effect on January 1. “Routine labs and tests are some of the most shoppable health-care services,” said Lauren Chase, a researcher for Good Rx. “Since patients can book their tests ahead of time, they have the ability to price shop. With our unique knowledge of the intricacies of health-care pricing, coupled with our data-savvy team, we assumed we had a leg up in diving into the data and showing consumers just how important, and hopefully easy, it would be to price shop.
Career Development & AdviceHr Morning

4 Steps to Empower Your Managers

Brie Harvey is a talent management leader and digital strategist who writes and speaks about trends within Human Capital Management and the future of work. Having served in a variety of leadership roles for HR Technology companies over the last decade, she brings expert level knowledge of Total Rewards, L&D, talent acquisition, and how to cultivate workplace cultures that transform employee engagement and the Employee Value Proposition.
Technologyazbigmedia.com

Top 6 tech tools for insurance agents

What is the top tech tool you’d recommend for an insurance agent or insurance company?. To help your company take on some new tech tools, we asked tech experts and business leaders this question for their favorite tech recommendations. From taking on quote tools to increasing protection through updated cybersecurity, there are several great tools for insurance agents and insurance companies.
BusinessThe Drum

How remote working has made Ebiquity more inclusive, innovative and agile

Businesses need no longer be confined by the four walls of an office. That’s the most exciting lesson of lockdown for Debbie Morrison, managing director of global partnerships and events at media investment analysts Ebiquity. In fact, she believes having its staff working remotely has made Ebiquity more global, inclusive, innovative and agile.
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

Building A Culture Of Accommodation And Inclusion Across British Columbia Workplaces

PORT ALBERNI, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The BC government recently announced a Workforce Development Grant to NIDMAR which provides BC residents and workplaces with a range of supports designed to improve Return to Work (RTW) and Disability Management (DM) knowledge, programs and practices, and promote Disability Management professionalization, similar to major efforts currently underway across the UK, Belgium, Malaysia and other jurisdictions.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Digital payments have gone from an afterthought to a key revenue driver. Experts outlined how new payments tech can help companies improve efficiency and meet diversity and inclusion goals

Digital payments, once an afterthought, are now considered a revenue driver for some big companies. Experts from JPMorgan Chase and American Express shared their views on growth in the space. The conversation was part of Insider's virtual event, "Future of Finance," presented by Grayscale, on June 8th, 2021. The digital...
Advocacyreadwrite.com

3 Ways Companies Can Be More Sustainable

I’m thinking about our planet today — I think about our planet every day. Our planet is hurting, and many businesses are encouraging their employees to live more sustainably. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), industry and agriculture account for approximately 32 percent of direct emissions. 3 Ways Companies...
Economywopular.com

How A Hybrid Workplace Model Can Boost Employee Efficiency And Engagement

When implemented strategically, hybrid workforce models introduce new, cost-effective ways for companies to boost employee engagement and productivity. How a hybrid workplace model can boost employee efficiency and engagement. When implemented strategically, hybrid workforce models introduce new, cost-effective ways for companies to boost employee engagement and productivity. 06/8/2021 - 8:00...
TechnologyHousing Wire

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

One of the biggest challenges facing title services is the rapidly changing landscape. Historically, title has been slow to adapt to technology – however, COVID-19 drove the adoption and implementation of digital solutions. Even with this adoption of technology, the customer experience can sometimes be lacking. With so much communication...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

How can companies prioritize contact center security?

Security is front of mind for a lot of organizations these days, especially due to the 400% increase in cyberattacks since the pandemic started. Notable and alarming attacks include those on the federal government by nation-state threat actors using widely used third-party tools as vehicles for intrusion. Your contact center is no exception: it’s facing standard cyber security threats, such as DDoS attacks, but also seeing an increase in attacks targeting customers’ personal data. If you’re using a cloud-based contact center managed and maintained in a data center, these threats can increase. Even more so if you are outsourcing contact center agents, increasing points of access and areas of liability.
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

RWJBarnabas Health commits to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has joined a growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs who have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky is committing himself and the health care system to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, according to a recent press release.
JobsThrive Global

6 Tips to Improve Your Workplace’s Atmosphere

Many factors are decisive for the success of a company. But one factor, in particular, is your companies workplace atmosphere. With the proper company culture and workplace atmosphere put in place, your employees will be motivated, productive, and loyal. It is your job as a manager to have a positive effect on your team and enable them to be the best possible version of themselves. In this article, we will cover 6 tips to achieve this!
SoftwareForConstructionPros.com

5 Ideas on How to Improve Productivity in Your Company

Improving productivity is an ongoing challenge for construction businesses all over the world. Though the construction industry is one of the leaders in the world's economy, it lacks when it comes to productivity. According to January 2021 reports by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the worldwide construction industry is projected to reach an estimated...
Lawpennrecord.com

ARMSTRONG TEASDALE LLP: Advancing Equity and Inclusion in Legal Workplaces

Armstrong Teasdale LLP recently issued the following announcement. When:June 10, 2021 at 2:00pm – 3:00pm(CDT) People:Meshach Y. Rhoades, Sarah Roe Sise, Sonji R. Young. As law firms and legal workplaces of today strive to transform, the quest to foster more diverse and inclusive environments is a growing priority. In this course, Armstrong Teasdale Chief Diversity Officer and Partner Meshach Rhoades, Inclusion Committee Chair and Partner Sarah Sise, and VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sonji Young will explore the history of workplace diversity in the legal industry, mitigating bias to champion inclusive hiring and allyship.
Minoritiescollegerecruiter.com

How LGBTQ+ workers can ensure a potential employer is inclusive and accepting

Feeling accepted and included in a workplace is as important, if not more important, than anything else when it comes to being an employee. For the LGBTQ+ community, that sort of assurance as an employee can be absolutely crucial to their job satisfaction. With society still not 100 percent there in terms of acceptance, there’s a serious risk of an LGBTQ+ employee feeling ostracized and mistreated.
Minoritiesstartupnchill.com

Building the rainbow bridge: How businesses can foster Diversity & Inclusion in the workplace

For LGBTQ+ professionals, the unfortunate reality is that the discrimination that they face in their personal lives can also be found in the workplace. This phenomenon — known as the “rainbow glass ceiling“– can prevent them from progressing in their career and realising their true potentials. “Overt homophobia and indirect aggressions at the workplace do happen and the trickle-down effects…
Technologycascadebusnews.com

Can Technology Improve a Company’s Use of its Human Resources?

Forget the days of the Personnel Manager and his department. ‘’Human Resources’’ are the watchwords these days and have been for a while. Resources are a clue to how staff should be used in today’s companies. Identifying how best to use one of a company’s main resources – the employees – is very important to that company’s effectiveness. Personnel departments were little more than record keepers. The challenge of Human Resources is to do much more.
Technologyava360.com

How IT Can Sustain a Hybrid Workplace

A Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) survey has found that 55% of workers would prefer working remotely three days a week, while 68% of executives believe workers should be in the office the same amount of time per week. Even as the workplace begins to resume in-person operations, it’s...