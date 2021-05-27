'A more human workplace:' How companies can improve their inclusion efforts

Among the unprecedented disruption businesses have faced over the past year, one positive light shone through: Their employees were able and ready to adapt and do what it took to keep lights on and businesses running. As a result, many employers have come to see their workforce in a new light, recognizing that the practices they’d relied on for years were in dire need of an update. And with businesses now in the midst of planning a return-to-office strategy, there’s no better time to revisit those practices.