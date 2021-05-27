Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Scientists find new insights into the elusive continuous waves from spinning neutron stars

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery. Five years on from the first discovery of gravitational waves, an international team of scientists, including from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav), are continuing the hunt for new discoveries and insights into the Universe. Using the super-sensitive, kilometre-sized LIGO detectors in the United States, and the Virgo detector in Europe, the team have witnessed the explosive collisions of black holes and neutron stars. Recent studies, however, have been looking for something quite different: the elusive signal from a solitary, rapidly-spinning neutron star.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutron Stars#Radio Waves#Sound Waves#Data Scientists#Universe#Research Scientists#O3#University Of Adelaide#Neutron Star Collisions#Continuous Waves#Continuous Wave Signals#Giant Spinning Magnets#Physicists#Supernovae#Supernova Remnants#Pulsars#Detector Technology#Black Holes#Discoveries#Theoretical Predictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron star asteroseismology and nuclear saturation parameter

Adopting various unified equations of state (EOSs), we examine the quasinormal modes of gravitational waves from cold neutron stars. We focus on the fundamental ($f$-), 1st pressure ($p_1$-), and 1st spacetime ($w_1$-) modes, and derive the empirical formulae for the frequencies and damping rate of those modes. With the resultant empirical formulae, we find that the value of $\eta$, which is a specific combination of the nuclear saturation parameters, can be estimated within $\sim 30 \%$ accuracy, if the $f$-mode frequency from the neutron star whose mass is known would be observed or if the $f$- and $p_1$-mode frequencies would be simultaneously observed, even though this estimation is applicable only for the low-mass neutron stars. Additionally, we find that the mass and radius of canonical neutron stars can be estimated within a few per cent accuracy via the simultaneous observations of the $f$- and $w_1$-mode frequencies. We also find that, if the $f$-, $p_1$-, and $w_1$-mode frequencies would be simultaneously observed, the mass of canonical neutron stars can be estimated within $2\%$ accuracy, while the radius can be estimated within $1\%$ for the neutron star with $M\ge 1.6M_\odot$ or within $0.6\%$ for the neutron star with $M\ge 1.4M_\odot$ constructed with the EOS constrained via the GW170817 event. Furthermore, we find the strong correlation between the maximum $f$-mode frequency and the neutron star radius with the maximum mass, between the minimum $w_1$-mode frequency and the maximum mass, and between the minimum damping rate of the $w_1$-mode and the stellar compactness for the neutron star with the maximum mass.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Deep searches for X-ray pulsations from Scorpius X-1 and Cygnus X-2 in support of continuous gravitational wave searches

Neutron stars in low mass X-ray binaries are hypothesised to emit continuous gravitational waves that may be detectable by ground-based observatories. The torque balance model predicts that a higher accretion rate produces larger-amplitude gravitational waves, hence low mass X-ray binaries with high X-ray flux are promising targets for gravitational wave searches. The detection of X-ray pulsations would identify the spin frequency of these neutron stars, and thereby improve the sensitivity of continuous gravitational-wave searches by reducing the volume of the search parameter space. We perform a semi-coherent search for pulsations in the two low mass X-ray binaries Scorpius X-1 and Cygnus X-2 using X-ray data from the \textit{ Rossi X-ray Timing Explorer} Proportional Counter Array. We find no clear evidence for pulsations, and obtain upper limits (at $90\%$ confidence) on the fractional pulse amplitude, with the most stringent being $0.034\%$ for Scorpius X-1 and $0.23\%$ for Cygnus X-2. These upper limits improve upon those of Vaughan et al. (1994) by factors of $\sim 8.2$ and $\sim 1.6$ respectively.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Impact of axions on the Cassiopea A neutron star cooling

The observed anomalous steady decrease in surface temperature of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A), which was reported about ten years ago, has generated much debate. Several exotic cooling scenarios have been proposed using non-standard assumptions about the physics and evolution of this neutron star (NS). At present, significant corrections have been made to the observational data, which make it possible to numerically simulate the Cas A NS cooling process in the framework of the scenario of minimal neutrino cooling. If there is an additional source of cooling, such as axion emission, the steepness of the Cas A NS surface temperature drop will increase with the growth of the axion-nucleon interaction strength. This makes it possible to limit the minimum value of the axion decay constant $f_a$ using the condition that the NS surface temperature should be within the 99\% confidence interval obtained from the observational data. This approach gives a lower limit on the axion decay constant, $f_a>3\times 10^7$ GeV and $f_a>4.5\times 10^8$ GeV for KSVZ and DFSZ axions, respectively.}
Astronomyarxiv.org

Quasi-universality of the magnetic deformation of neutron stars in general relativity and beyond

Neutron stars are known to host extremely powerful magnetic fields. Among other effects, one of the consequences of harbouring such fields is the deformation of the neutron star structure, leading, together with rotation, to the emission of continuous gravitational waves. On the one hand, the details of their internal magnetic fields are mostly unknown. Likewise, their internal structure, encoded by the equation of state, is highly uncertain. Here we present a study of axisymmetric models of isolated magnetised neutron stars, for various realistic equations of state considered viable by observations and nuclear physics constraints. We show that it is possible to find simple relations between the magnetic deformation of a neutron star, its Komar mass and its circumferential radius. Such relations are quasi-universal, meaning that they are mostly independent on the equation of state of the neutron star and only slightly dependent on the magnetic field configuration. Being formulated in terms of potentially observable quantities, as we discuss, our results could help to constrain the magnetic properties of the neutron star interior and to better assess the detectability of continuous gravitational waves by isolated neutron stars, without knowing their equation of state. Our results are derived both in general relativity and in scalar-tensor theories - one of the most promising extensions of general relativity - in this case by considering also the scalar charge. We show that even in this case general relations hold that account for deviations from general relativity, that could potentially be used to set constraints on the gravitational theory.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Massive Neutron Star Models with Parabolic Cores

The results of the investigation of the core-envelope model presented in Negi et al. \cite{Ref1} have been discussed in view of the reference \cite{Ref2} . It is seen that there are significant changes in the results to be addressed. In addition, I have also calculated the gravitational binding energy, causality and pulsational stability of the structures which were not considered in Negi et al. \cite{Ref1} . The modified results have important consequences to model neutron stars and pulsars. The maximum neutron star mass obtained in this study corresponds to the mean value of the classical results obtained by Rhodes \& Ruffini \cite {Ref3} and the upper bound on neutron star mass obtained by Kalogera \& Byam \cite {Ref4} and is much closer to the most recent theoretical estimate made by Sotani \cite{Ref5}. On one hand, when there are only few equations of state (EOSs) available in the literature which can fulfil the recent observational constraint imposed by the largest neutron star masses around 2$M_\odot$\cite{Ref6}, \cite{Ref7}, \cite{Ref8}, the present analytic models, on the other hand, can comfortably satisfy this constraint. Furthermore, the maximum allowed value of compactness parameter $u(\equiv M/a$; mass to size ratio in geometrized units) $ \leq 0.30$ obtained in this study is also consistent with an absolute maximum value of $ u_{\rm max} = 0.333^{+0.001}_{-0.005}$ resulting from the observation of binary neutron stars merger GW170817 (see, e.g.\cite{Ref9}).
Astronomyopticflux.com

Milky Way Could Move Like a Spinning Top – Scientists Explain

Our galaxy is a spiral galaxy that comprises a disc of stars, dust, and gas, and its spiral arms are delimited. Initially, scientists believed that the disc was just flat. Later on, they figured out something else. Apparently, the Milky Way’s outermost part of the disc is pretty distorted into...
Astronomyarxiv.org

An Archival Search for Neutron-Star Mergers in Gravitational Waves and Very-High-Energy Gamma Rays

C. B. Adams, W. Benbow, A. Brill, J. H. Buckley, M. Capasso, J. L. Christiansen, A. J. Chromey, M. K. Daniel, M. Errando, A. Falcone, K. A. Farrell, Q. Feng, J. P. Finley, L. Fortson, A. Furniss, A. Gent, C. Giuri, D. Hanna, T. Hassan, O. Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, W. Jin, P. Kaaret, M. Kertzman, D. Kieda, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, M. Lundy, G. Maier, C. E McGrath, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, D. Nieto, M. Nievas-Rosillo, S. O'Brien, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, N. Park, S. Patel, K. Pfrang, M. Pohl, R. R. Prado, E. Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, D. Ribeiro, E. Roache, J. L. Ryan, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, R. Shang, A. Weinstein, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, I. Bartos, K. R. Corley, S. Márka, Z. Márka, D. Veske.
AstronomyCosmos

What are continuous gravitational waves?

It’s been five years since the groundbreaking detection of gravitational waves, and researchers are probing ever-deeper into these ripples in the fabric space-time. But instead of searching for waves caused by the clash of cosmic titans, like two black holes or neutron stars, recent studies are focused on finding a softer signal – the “hum” of gravitational waves produced by a solitary neutron star.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Bayesian model-selection of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations

Abstract: Measurement of macroscopic properties of neutron stars, whether in binary or in an isolated system, provides us a key opportunity to place a stringent constraint on its equation of state. In this {\em letter}, we perform Bayesian model-selection on a wide variety of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations. In particular, (i) we use the mass and tidal deformability measurement from two binary neutron star merger event, GW170817 and GW190425; (ii) simultaneous mass-radius measurement of PSR J0030+0451 and PSR J0740+6620 by NICER collaboration, while the latter has been analyzed by joint NICER/radio/XMM-Newton collaboration. Among the 31 equations of state considered in this analysis, we are able to rule out 7 of them decisively, which are either extremely stiff or soft equations of state. The most preferred equation of state model turns out to be AP3, which predicts the radius and tidal deformability of a $1.4 M_{\odot}$ neutron star to be 12.10 km and 393 respectively.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron stars in $f(\mathtt{R,L_m})$ gravity with realistic equations of state: joint-constrains with GW170817, massive pulsars, and the PSR J0030+0451 mass-radius from ${\it NICER}$ data

In this work we investigate neutron stars (NS) in $f(\mathtt{R,L_m})$ theory of gravity for the case $f(\mathtt{R,L_m}) = \mathtt{R} + \mathtt{L_m} + \sigma\mathtt{R}\mathtt{L_m}$, where $\mathtt{R}$ is the Ricci scalar and $\mathtt{L_m}$ the Lagrangian matter density. In the term $\sigma\mathtt{R}\mathtt{L_m}$, $\sigma$ represents the coupling between the gravitational and particles fields. For the first time the hydrostatic equilibrium equations in the theory are solved considering realistic equations of state and NS masses and radii obtained are subject to joint constrains from massive pulsars, the gravitational wave event GW170817 and from the PSR J0030+0451 mass-radius from NASA's Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (${\it NICER}$) data. We show that in this theory of gravity, the mass-radius results can accommodate massive pulsars, while the general theory of relativity can hardly do it. The theory also can explain the observed NS within the radius region constrained by the GW170817 and PSR J0030+0451 observations for masses around $1.4~M_{\odot}$.
California StateAllrecipes.com

Scientists Found a New Natural Blue Food Coloring from an Unlikely Source

From candies and cakes to even the pills we take, natural food coloring is big business. The overall market could be worth up to $3.2 billion by 2027, which is a whole lot of money for a bunch of colors derived from fruits and vegetables. And the biggest development that has people buzzing is a new type of blue that just might make it easier to get that particular pigment from a natural source.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Scientists Catch Exciting Magnetic Waves in Action in the Sun’s Photosphere

Researchers have confirmed the existence of magnetic plasma waves, known as Alfvén waves, in the Sun’s photosphere. The study, published in Nature Astronomy, provides new insights into these fascinating waves that were first discovered by the Nobel Prize winning scientist Hannes Alfvén in 1947. The vast potential of these waves...
AstronomyGizmodo

Scientists Are Racing to Save These Sea Stars From Extinction

Since 2013, a disease exacerbated by overheating oceans has been decimating sea star populations, especially those of one particularly striking variety: sunflower sea stars. Over the course of three years, the illness killed off nearly 91% of the sunflower species’ global population. Now, scientists are fighting to restore the beautiful creatures before it’s too late. That could boost the health of kelp forests, which would help wildlife and us in addressing the climate crisis.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from the remnants of the first stars in nuclear star clusters

We study Population III (Pop III) binary remnant mergers in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) with a semi-analytical approach for early structure formation based on halo merger trees, in which star formation and stellar feedback are modelled self-consistently. Within this framework, we keep track of the dynamics of Pop III binary (compact object) remnants in their host galaxies during cosmic structure formation, and construct the population of Pop III binary remnants that fall into NSCs by dynamical friction of field stars. The subsequent evolution within NSCs is then derived from three-body encounters and gravitational-wave (GW) emission. We find that on average 7.5% of Pop III binary remnants will fall into the centres ($< 3\ \rm pc$) of galaxies that can host NSCs with masses above $10^{5}\ \rm M_{\odot}$. About $5-50$% of these binaries will merge at $z>0$ in NSCs, including those with very large initial separations (up to 1~pc). The merger rate density (MRD) peaks at $z\sim 5-7$ with $\sim 0.4-10\ \rm yr^{-1}\ \rm Gpc^{-3}$, comparable to the MRDs found in the binary stellar evolution channel. Low-mass ($\lesssim 10^{6}\ \rm M_{\odot}$) NSCs formed at high redshifts ($z\gtrsim 4.5$) host most ($\gtrsim 90$%) of our mergers, which mainly consist of black holes (BHs) with masses $\sim 40-85\ \rm M_{\odot}$, similar to the most massive BHs found in LIGO events. Particularly, our model can produce events like GW190521 involving BHs in the standard mass gap for pulsational pair-instability supernovae with a MRD $\sim 0.01-0.09\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ at $z\sim 1$, consistent with that inferred by LIGO (within the 90% confidence interval). We predict a promising detection rate $\sim 170-2700\ \rm yr^{-1}$ for planned 3rd-generation GW detectors such as the Einstein Telescope that can reach $z\sim 10$.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

From Heavy Ion and Neutron Star Collisions to the Big Bang

The Collaborative Research Centre Transregio “Strongly Interacting Matter under Extreme Conditions,” a joint initiative of the Technical University of Darmstadt, Goethe University Frankfurt and Bielefeld University, has been investigating the most extreme states of matter found in the universe since July 2017. Now the German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding this Transregio (SFB-TRR) 211 for another four years with 8.9 million euros. The new spokesperson is Professor Guy Moore, nuclear physicist at TU Darmstadt. He takes over this function from Professor Dirk Rischke, who researches and teaches at Goethe University Frankfurt. The Transregio also strengthens the cooperation within the Strategic Alliance of Rhine-Main Universities (RMU), which Goethe University Frankfurt, TU Darmstadt, and Johann Gutenberg University Mainz formed in 2015.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gamma-Ray Flashes from Dark Photons in Neutron Star Mergers

In this letter we begin the study of visible dark sector signals coming from binary neutron star mergers. We focus on dark photons emitted in the 10 ms - 1 s after the merger, and show how they can lead to bright transient gamma-ray signals. The signal will be approximately isotropic, and for much of the interesting parameter space will be close to thermal, with an apparent temperature of about $100$ keV. These features can be used to distinguish the dark photon signal from the expected short gamma-ray bursts produced in neutron star mergers, which are beamed in a small angle and non-thermal. We calculate the expected signal strength and show that for dark photon masses in the $1-100$ MeV range it can easily lead to total luminosities larger than $10^{46}$ ergs for much of the unconstrained parameter space. This signal can be used to probe a large fraction of the unconstrained parameter space motivated by freeze-in dark matter scenarios with interactions mediated by a dark photon in that mass range. We also comment on future improvements when proposed telescopes and mid-band gravitational detectors become operational.