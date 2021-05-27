Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

City Council Approves Controversial Streetlight Plan

By Julia Goldberg
Santa Fe Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico health officials yesterday reported 167 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 202,570. The health department has designated 188,333 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 33 new cases, followed closely by the Torrance County Detention Facility, which added another 32 cases among federal...

www.sfreporter.com
Albuquerque, NMUS News and World Report

Balloon Fiesta Task Force Mulls Ideas for More Landing Sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A task force is recommending buying land to expand potential landing sites for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The Albuquerque Journal reports the task force's findings are at the center of a resolution that Albuquerque City councilors are expected to pass Monday. The resolution would...
Albuquerque, NMnewsradiokkob.com

Councilor Bassan, APD, APS, and Project Child Safe Host Drive-Thru Event for VIN Etching

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Saturday, Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Public Schools, and Project ChildSafe hosted a community drive-through event for free VIN Etching on vehicles and handed out free resources on firearm safety and suicide prevention for parents and gun owners at the Target parking lot near Paseo del Norte and I-25.
IndustryMiddletown Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Editorial: New guardianship law adds oversight, favors alternatives

Reform is never easy – especially when you are dealing with an institution or system cloaked in secrecy and one in which historically there have been few effective options for challenging decisions that adversely affect people’s lives. So that makes the positive changes in New Mexico’s court-run system of guardianships...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.
Las Cruces, NMKOAT 7

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico’s Organ Mountains

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — A group of 24 hikers has been rescued in the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces on Sunday. According to Las Cruces Fire Department and other state officials, the group was found after hours in The Needle, which is one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains, after becoming separated, disoriented and stranded.