Blended Festivals Partner With CLEAR to Provide Safer Festival Experience For Fans

SLC Arts is looking to partner with local businesses for the North Country Arts Festival, the first event of its kind. The North Country Arts Festival is a month-long, county-wide event with popular events such as PorchFest, Artists’ Studio Tour, the Remington Arts Festival & Art Show, and the Ives Park Concert Series. The festival will kick off with PorchFest in Potsdam on Saturday, September 4th. SLC Arts anticipates reaching an audience of 5,000 people in-person, and 15,000 people online during the course of the festival. To learn more about Noco Arts Fest, visit their website at www.slcartscouncil.org/NocoArtsFest.