WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Education Committee on Transgender Athletes

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host Briana Reilly and WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross discuss how the GOP property tax reduction plan would pump some $650 million into K-12 and tech colleges to lower property tax levies in the next two years.The move means the state would cover two-thirds of K-12 education costs in the next biennium. The action came after superintendents from the state’s five largest school districts called on JFC leaders to act to secure $2.3 billion in federal aid. Lawmakers need to spend about 35% of state aid on schools to get the federal money. JFC initially only committed $128 million in new funding for K-12. Because the property taxes technically qualify as school spending, the state would meet the federal requirement under GOP lawmakers’ budget plan.