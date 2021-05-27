Cancel
WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Education Committee on Transgender Athletes

La Crosse Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Education held a public hearing Wednesday on Assembly Bill 196 which would ban transgender girls who were born male from competing in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association women's sports categories, but it would still allow transgender boys who were born female to compete in men's categories. The bill would also create a separate co-ed category for those athletes who want to compete against any gender. In this segment, bill author Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) and committee member Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mt. Horeb) debate the issue.

