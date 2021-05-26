Alpine council appoints interim city manager, secretary

The agenda and council packet for Rawlins’ City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 at 4:30pm and 7:30pm are now available on BoardDocs at http://rawlinswy.org/boarddocs. The public is encouraged to attend, send in comments beforehand and/or watch the meeting remotely. Council work sessions and meetings are aired live on Channel 191 (Spectrum), on Facebook live (barring tech problems) and posted to YouTube afterwards.The work session is only the “Dedication of Horse and Colt Art Pieces” at the Jeffrey Center at 4:30. The Council meeting begins at 7:30pm at Council Chambers, City Hall, 521 W. Cedar Street. Meeting agenda items include a proclamation declaring Sydney Thorvaldson Day, an appointment to the Old Pen Joint Powers Board, First Reading of the 2021-2022 Budget, 6th Penny Walnut Street Bid Award and much more.