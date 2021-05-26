newsbreak-logo
Alpine council appoints interim city manager, secretary

By Abbie Perrault
bigbendsentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPINE – Alpine City Council called a special meeting on Monday in the wake of firing the city manager and city secretary last week, appointing employees from within the city staff to fill the jobs in the interim. Early in the meeting, Alpine residents requested the council discuss in public...

