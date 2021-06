Inkle, the developer of eclectic titles like 80 Days, Heaven’s Vault, and Pendragon, has surprise-launched a game about getting away with murder on Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS, called Overboard!. The game presents a murder mystery set in 1935 where you play as actress Veronica Villensey, but since you already know you are the one who pushed your husband overboard a ship to his death, it’s up to you to falsely pin the blame on one of five passengers. In fact, even convincing the authorities that your husband’s death was a suicide isn’t good enough, as that won’t allow you to obtain his life insurance money (how grim!).