Samurai Warriors 5 confirms more characters and post-launch DLC

Mojang released two new additions to Minecraft this week as we got the Caves & Cliffs update as well as the new Ben 10 DLC. First off, the update is totally free and has been added to every single version of the base game on the planet, so everyone should have it as soon as you download it. Included in the update are a few new additions and creatures, including the axolotl, a cute goat (which will ram you), a new glow squid and glow ink that comes from it, new blocks of various forms to come across, like amethyst and dripleaf and copper, and the ability to craft a spyglass to see far into the distance. Plus the addition of a new weapon in lightning rods that emit a redstone signal when struck by lightning! As for the Ben 10 addition, we have more info below and you can check out a trailer for it as well.