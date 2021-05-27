Samurai Warriors 5 confirms more characters and post-launch DLC
Koei Tecmo has shared the latest information on Samurai Warriors 5. Ten new playable fighters have now been confirmed. The Samurai Warriors 5 characters announced today include ten former non-playable characters who are now ready to fight for the spotlight. These characters feature unique graphics, but since they are more of the game’s supporting cast and not part of the main storyline, they may not have the unique “Power Attacks” and other features that the previously announced 27 characters employ in battle. Nonetheless, these characters are fierce, and should not be overlooked when it comes to combat.nintendoeverything.com