From the Ground Up: The days of May

By Pam Baxter For MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere did May go? I’ve been considering all of the things yet unplanted and looking at the calendar in disbelief — those thirty-one days somehow gone in a blink — and wondering how it’s gotten to be June already. Sure, I can point to all the things that I have accomplished, but the weeds are still growing like crazy despite the lack of rainfall, there are poison ivy plants that need to be pulled before they get completely out of hand, and the annuals I purchased at the end of April are still sitting in their little pots.

