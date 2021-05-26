newsbreak-logo
Presidio County, TX

Auditor cuts ties with appraisal district as new details emerge in City of Presidio 2018 audit

By Sachi McClendon
bigbendsentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESIDIO COUNTY – The Presidio County Appraisal District is now looking for a new auditor to review its 2020 financial records as its longtime auditor, Doak Painter, cut ties with the board last week. In his letter of resignation obtained by The Big Bend Sentinel, Painter wrote, “We have reached our decision reluctantly and after substantial deliberation, but we have lost confidence in the integrity of your entity’s governing body, specifically the Chairman of the Board.”

