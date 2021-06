Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (June 21-22, to be exact), and the event is sure to bring a ton of discounts for Nintendo Switch owners to browse, including discounts on first-party exclusives, useful accessories, and possibly even Switch consoles themselves. You can also expect deals on Nintendo collectibles, toys, and other merch. Between Prime Day and the myriad other anti-Prime Day sales that will be running at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target, you're about to have a fantastic opportunity to stock up on all of the Nintendo things on your wishlist.