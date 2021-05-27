Cancel
Onondaga County, NY

Marcellus Mustangs boys golf wins OHSL Patriot tournament

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 11 days ago
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having vanquished all of its regular-season foes, the Marcellus boys golf team continued that success by winning Monday’s Onondaga High School League Patriot American division tournament.

Over 18 holes at the Pompey Club, the Mustangs shot a cumulative 54-over par, also taking overall team honors since National division champion Manlius-Pebble Hill finished at 57-over. Among league sides, Solvay finished third, just behind runner-up Pulaski.

Sweeping the top two individual spots, Marcellus had Shawn Colella dazzle with a three-under-par 69, a full 11 strokes ahead of teammate Will Glass in his division and five ahead of Fabius-Pompey’s Grant Spicer in the overall race. Ben Reome finished with a 88 and was fourth.

Moving to girls golf, Marcellus, Westhill and Skaneateles had a head-to-head clash Monday at Tuscarora Golf Club, with the Mustangs managing to finish on top thanks to a 227 to the Warriors’ 238 and the Lakers’ 244.

Improving to 9-3 overall, Marcellus had Allison Coombs and Miranda Stewart both shoot 56, with Bronte Stahl adding a 57 and Colleen Marsh getting a 58.

Westhill’s Catherine Dadey had her 54 tie for individual honors in front of a 58 from Bella Jones and a 59 from Hannah Johnston, with Charlotte Roth contributing a 67.

Skanetaeles saw Jillian Scott match Dadey’s 54, with Julia Marshall shooting a 57. Further back, Elsa Marshall had a 65, while Bella Pietropaoli and Reese McConochy both finished at 68.

A day later, two of them went head-to-head again, Westhill battling Skaneateles and the host Warriors getting the best of the Lakers by a score of 216-226.

At Camillus Golf Club, Dadey’s 49 was four shots ahead of Scott’s 53. Maya Wollen had a 54 to further help Westhill as Johnston had a 57 and Delaney Carroll a 56, while Julia and Elsa Marshall both shot 55 Isabella Arroyo had a 63 for Skaneateles.

Meanwhile, Marcellus prevailed 193-226 over Manlius-Pebble Hill at Tecumseh Golf Club, where Stahl’s 45 trailed the 44 from the Trojans’ Amitees Fazeli, but Coombs (48), Marsh (49) and Genevieve Formoza (51) helped the Mustangs move out in front to stay.

When Westhill took on MPH Wednesday at Lyndon, the Warriors prevailed 236-242, for even though Roth’s 52 trailed Fazeli’s 45, Jules Bleskoski got a 57, Claire McMahom had a 61 and Paige Agostini added a 65.

West Genesee was back on the course Tuesday, taking on Baldwinsville at Timber Banks and absorbing a 183-215 defeat to the Bees.

Lizzy Sachar’s 49 paced the Wildcats, but four B’ville golfers topped that total, led by 42s from Margaret Dec and Cara Vredenburg. Sophia Simiele shot a 51 for WG as Maria Bove and Leah Corelran both finished with 53.

