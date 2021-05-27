Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 02:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC115-281915- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0026.000000T0000Z-210529T0631Z/ /FLRK1.1.ER.210528T0635Z.210528T1200Z.210528T1831Z.NO/ 207 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Cottonwood River near Florence. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 1:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Outside the levee system in southeast Florence, flood waters flow across Park Ave Road and reach the foundation of a residential home. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Cottonwood River near Florence affecting Marion County. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Cottonwood River Florence 22.0 21.9 Fri 1 am CDT 8.0 4.0 3.8