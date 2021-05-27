Westhill Warriors boys lacrosse battles past Marcellus, 8-6

ONONDAGA COUNTY –

Area high school boys lacrosse teams inched closer to the week of the Section III playoffs, in one particular instance with the renewal of a local rivalry.

Westhill and Marcellus met up on a steamy Tuesday afternoon and displayed plenty of defense between them, but the Warriors, improving its record to 9-2, was able to hold off the Mustangs 8-6.

Entering the game at 3-6 overall, Marcellus was in some need of a signature win, and actually took more shots in this game, only to see Westhill goalie Owen Mahar turn away 12 of them.

On the other end, the Warriors were efficient with its chances, seeing Will Delano score four times and add an assist as Luke Gilmartin and James Schneider had two goals apiece. Sean Rogers picked up an assist.

In defeat, Ryan Moses netted three of the six Mustangs goals. Adam Rayfield converted twice, with Marcus Darminio getting the other goal as Quenten Polkowski finished with seven saves.

Later that night, West Genesee , coming off tough back-to-back defeats to Class A favorite Baldwinsville, had to make a late comeback of its own to battle past Cicero-North Syracuse 9-7.

These teams had met May 6 and WG had pulled it out 9-8. The rematch was just as tense, with the Northstars strong on both ends during the first half and working its way to a 5-3 advantage at the break.

This lingered until the fourth quarter when the Wildcats, trailing 6-5, finally started to convert on a consistent basis against C-NS goalie Giovanni Heater, who had amassed 15 saves.

Alex Rosa scored three times, with Pat Linton and Jack Mellen both getting two goals. River Oudemool and Nick Louise also found the net as Braeden McNeill got two assists and Joe DeLany added an assist.

Jordan-Elbridge had dropped 10 consecutive games prior to Tuesday’s tilt with Tully, and it didn’t turn around here, either as the Eagles lost 21-3 to the Black Knights.

Griffin LaFleur had two of J-E’s three goals, with the other going to Wade Brunelle. On Tully’s side, Tom Berry scored five times as Will Hardy and Lane Edinger each had three goals and three assists.