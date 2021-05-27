Cancel
Ex-49ers assistant Katie Sowers says she accepted role with Chiefs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers said on Wednesday that she has accepted a position with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sowers made the announcement on her Instagram account but didn’t detail what her role would be for the Chiefs.

“Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City. I’m home!” Sowers wrote. “Huge thanks to the @chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, chiefs kingdom.”

Sowers, who grew up in Hesston, Kan., made history when she became the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl when the 49ers lost to the Chiefs following the 2019 regular season. She is also the first openly gay coach in NFL history.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule and 2021 season predictions

Sowers was a training camp assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and was with the 49ers the past four seasons, the last two as a staff offensive assistant. Her contract expired after last season.

–Field Level Media

