According to CoinShares digital asset fund flows weekly report, Ethereum achieved its highest market share last week. It peaked at nearly 27% of all investment products with institutions adding more than 63% of inflows into Ether products. This represents $46.8 million of the total. The report also noted that May is the first month in which investment volume from institutional investors into Ether has outpaced that of Bitcoin. It then begs the question, why are investors dumping bitcoin for Ether?