Edinson Cavani's wonder strike against Fulham may have come too late for him to win Manchester United's Goal of the Season award but at least it landed the Uruguayan another Man of the Match accolade. — The no.7's sensational lob into the Stretford End net endeared him to the 10,000 supporters who had gleefully returned to the stands at Old Trafford, as well as the majority of fans voting in a full-time poll via our Official App.