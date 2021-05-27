Cancel
What's missing in the AI bias debate

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebates about bias in AI often overlook an important question: Should AI be used for a given decision in the first place?. Fortunately, bias in AI is receiving a lot of attention these days. However, much of the debate that arises from stories about biased AI is about how to fix the data such that they are no longer biased, or whether inherently interpretable machine learning models should be used over more complex models (e.g. [1]). Rarely is the discussion about whether machine learning based tools should be used to make a given decision in the first place. In this article, I formulate a number of questions that you can ask yourself to determine if you should (not if you could) use machine learning for the problem at hand.

towardsdatascience.com
