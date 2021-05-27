Cancel
Master the Format Method in Python3

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! Today, here is a quick story to help you master the format method. For more information on string formatting and particularly about f-strings (the upgrade of the format method), I encourage you to check out my precedent story about it. What is the format method?. The format method is...

Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Gradient Methods with Memory

In this paper, we consider gradient methods for minimizing smooth convex functions, which employ the information obtained at the previous iterations in order to accelerate the convergence towards the optimal solution. This information is used in the form of a piece-wise linear model of the objective function, which provides us with much better prediction abilities as compared with the standard linear model. To the best of our knowledge, this approach was never really applied in Convex Minimization to differentiable functions in view of the high complexity of the corresponding auxiliary problems. However, we show that all necessary computations can be done very efficiently. Consequently, we get new optimization methods, which are better than the usual Gradient Methods both in the number of oracle calls and in the computational time. Our theoretical conclusions are confirmed by preliminary computational experiments.
Economybanyanhill.com

True Options Masters

(4-minute read) There’s no “one size fits all” approach when it comes to trading options. But our expert, Chad Shoop, will share three high-level ways to find consistent profits. (4-minute read) Here’s what we can learn from Reddit and the GameStop mania. The good news is that we don’t have...
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

Create a Basic LAN Chat Room with Python3

Hello everyone, today we are going to create a really simple chat room in Python 3 with the help of the socket and threading built-in modules. Our chat app will be composed of a server and multiple clients. The clients are going to establish a socket connection with the server. For a socket connection to work, both server and client need to be either on the same machine or in the same network. So are chatroom will work on LAN (Local Area Network).
HackerNoon
HackerNoon

How To Format Dates Correctly

This article explains how you can format dates on your site using Velo. You can display dates from your collections on your site using date pickers, which need a dataset but no code, or text elements, which require both a dataset and some simple code. Before you begin:. Make sure...
Educationarxiv.org

Taxonomy of academic plagiarism methods

The article gives an overview of the plagiarism domain, with focus on academic plagiarism. The article defines plagiarism, explains the origin of the term, as well as plagiarism related terms. It identifies the extent of the plagiarism domain and then focuses on the plagiarism subdomain of text documents, for which it gives an overview of current classifications and taxonomies and then proposes a more comprehensive classification according to several criteria: their origin and purpose, technical implementation, consequence, complexity of detection and according to the number of linguistic sources. The article suggests the new classification of academic plagiarism, describes sorts and methods of plagiarism, types and categories, approaches and phases of plagiarism detection, the classification of methods and algorithms for plagiarism detection. The title of the article explicitly targets the academic community, but it is sufficiently general and interdisciplinary, so it can be useful for many other professionals like software developers, linguists and librarians.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Coding & Programming
HackerNoon

Velo How-To: Text Formatting

You can connect data to elements using Wix Data and datasets or Velo and code. You can learn about how data is formatted when it is connected using datasets, here. When you connect a Text element to data using Velo, the formatting for its text is affected by a number of factors. How you connect the data, what data you connect it to, and how its formatting is set, all contribute to the text's formatting.
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

Mastering the Data Monetization Roadmap

Senior executives trained in accounting continue to struggle to understand how to determine the value of their data. The article “Why Your Company Doesn’t Measure The Value Of Its Data Assets” written by Doug Laney (by the way, why does the Forbes web site absolutely bury the reader in ads?) contains a telling comment from a senior accounting firm partner:
Books & Literaturenanowrimo.org

Organizational Writing Methods for Messy Minds

Long-time Wrimo and soon-to-be published author Anna-Maria Ninnas is a Project Manager with a talent for organizing chaos into coherence. She has been test-driving software to find novel solutions for myriad rampant writerly woes and has put together this comprehensive overview to share some of her best technology-based tips with the community!
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Matchings and Copeland's Method

Given a graph $G = (V,E)$ where every vertex has weak preferences over its neighbors, we consider the problem of computing an optimal matching as per agent preferences. The classical notion of optimality in this setting is stability. However stable matchings, and more generally, popular matchings need not exist when $G$ is non-bipartite. Unlike popular matchings, Copeland winners always exist in any voting instance -- we study the complexity of computing a matching that is a Copeland winner and show there is no polynomial-time algorithm for this problem unless $\mathsf{P} = \mathsf{NP}$.
Career Development & Advicethehousethatlarsbuilt.com

3 methods to get better ideas

While I used to be the one and only person at Lars, at this point I’m not always coming up with all the ideas. Because of the sheer volume of work we product, it’s not possible (and because I’m still in maternity mode and also my brain is fried. Anyone else?!??!). That said, the conception part is my favorite especially when I have the time to really do a proper brainstorm.
Coding & Programmingdevgenius.io

The CSS Files — Layout Methods

Since the beginning of the web, developers and designers have wanted to create more and more complex layouts for pages. As the web has evolved, so have the techniques for creating complex layouts. Where we used to use tables to divide up the page into headers, menus, sidebars, and footers, we now have a whole range of choices that can help us layout entire pages or small, simple components.
Medical & Biotechacademictransfer.com

PhD in "Optimization methods in extremal geometry"

Optimization techniques like linear and semidefinite programming find applications in many practical fields, but more and more also within mathematics, for instance as a tool in proving theorems in combinatorics, geometry, etc. In this project, you as a PhD student will explore the use of optimization techniques to tackle problems...
Technology
The Press

Master of Code Logo

Master of Code - certified delivery partner LivePerson's Conversational Cloud. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Master of Code, a global leader for the highest-impact digital experiences, has been recognized by LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in Conversational AI, as a certified delivery partner for LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and full end-to-end Conversational AI professional services.
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

Space Wars: Python Coding Project

Coding is a concept which is used for communicating with computers, which consists of essentially writing code which acts as instructions so computers may perform certain tasks. Just as we can communicate in certain languages as humans, we are able to communicate with computers the same way using programming languages. One of the primary languages in computer coding is Python, which is what today’s demonstration of my coding project is based on.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Variables, data types, and print statements oh my!

The Journey of 1000 scripts begins with a single line of code, a wise man might have said. Learning to program is a daunting task, I myself have been a beginner so many times whenever I'm learning new frameworks or different programming languages. Through my experience, I have been able to get many people started on their own programming journey with little or no prior experience. This is my own spin on some bread and butter Python concepts that every programmer needs to keep in mind daily. I will introduce the concept of variables, data types, and print statements (oh my!) before showing some examples to help you get started!
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Build an EDA App in Python

Exploratory data analysis (EDA) is an essential and preliminary first steps for exploring and summarizing the main characteristics of datasets. EDA provides the means to help us better understand variables and their relationships. This is achieved by non-graphical (descriptive statistics) and graphical (data visualization) techniques. In this article, we will...
Sciencepharmtech.com

Challenges with Verification of Compendial Chromatographic Methods

*Live: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11am EDT| 8am PDT| 4pm BST| 5pm CEST* Compendial verification is a regulatory requirement. Often overlooked are the technical merits of a robust review of the written method and the value of demonstrating fit for purpose in your laboratory. Experts will share experiences gained over years of evaluating hundreds of methods to help you avoid similar obstacles and delays in your laboratory. *On Demand Until May 27, 2022*
Artsaddicted2success.com

How to Master the Art of Communication

Each of us is 100% unique, even twins or triplets. While their DNA may be remarkably the same, they’re not absolute clones of each other. There will still be a few variables that will make them unique, even if they look remarkably similar. So what about the rest of us? We’re all different, from our DNA to our physical size, skin color, background … everything.
Computersarxiv.org

Modified $GW$ Method in Electronic Systems

A modified $GW$ approximation to many - body systems is developed. The approximation has the same computational complexity as the traditional $GW$ approach, but uses a different truncation scheme. This scheme neglects high order connected correlation functions. A covariant (preserving Ward identities due to charge conservation) scheme for two - body correlators is employed, which holds the relation between the charge correlator and charge susceptibility. The method is tested on the two - dimensional one - band Hubbard model. Results are compared with exact diagonalization, the fluctuation - exchange (FLEX) theory and determinantal quantum Monte Carlo (DQMC) approach. The comparison for the (one - body) Green's function demonstrates that it is more precise in strong - coupling regime (especially away from half - filling) than similar - complexity approximations $GW$ or FLEX. The charge correlator is in excellent agreement with the numerically exact result obtained from DQMC.