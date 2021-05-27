Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Palestine’s ‘Terrorist University’ Picks Ivy League Prof as New President

By A.J. Caschetta
Spectator.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most infamous university in Palestine has a new president, and, surprisingly, he is an American professor at an Ivy League school. Starting in the Fall 2021 semester, Beshara Doumani, director of Brown University’s Center for Middle East Studies, will take a two-year leave of absence to become the fifth president of Birzeit University, located in the West Bank town of Birzeit, just a few miles from Ramallah.

spectator.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marwan Barghouti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#University President#Ivy League#Jordan#Graduate College#Terrorist University#Brown University#Birzeit University#Birzeit Girls School#Birzeit College#Plo#English#Americans#Mossad#Fatah#Israelis#Tanzim#Hamas#Palestinian Islamic Jihad#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
International Relations
Country
Palestine
Related
Minoritiesdepauliaonline.com

DePaul student calls on university to address antisemitism

Barbara Schiffer is a junior at DePaul and a Jewish student who claims the university does not support her or other Jewish students amid ongoing violence between Israeli defensive forces and Palestine. Schiffer said she experienced antisemitic sentiments from a DePaul professor and community members online, so she published an...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Israel Briefly Detains Prominent Palestinian Activist Twins

Israeli authorities Sunday briefly detained two prominent Palestinian activists who gained a global audience while fighting eviction from their homes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli police arrested Mona el-Kurd, 23, at her home Sunday and left a summons for her twin brother, Muhammad, according to...
AdvocacyBBC

Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...
Middle EastForward

Israel’s new government teaches American Jews two important lessons

Just days after the rocket launchers have cooled in Israel and Gaza, news broke that after 12 years, the Netanyahu era is just about finished, in the most improbable of ways. The new government, which while not a done deal seems to be more likely than not, seems like it was created via a game of political mad libs. Everything about this new government feels shaky and flimsy, a marriage of convenience rather than love.
Middle East24newshd.tv

PM Imran speaks to Egyptian President on Palestine issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a telephone conversation with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The prime minister appreciated the important role played by Egypt and its leadership for the cessation of hostilities in Palestine. Condemning strongly the Israeli aggression against innocent...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

67 Anti-Israel Groups, Including Jews, to March on Congress Saturday

The Stand with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) and at least 66 other organizations, will join forces in a National March for Palestine in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 PM EST (when Jews traditionally sleep off their cholent). The march will start at the Lincoln Memorial and continue to Congress.
Presidential ElectionKSAT 12

Peruvians to pick new president amid relentless pandemic

LIMA – Amid an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic that has overwhelmed cemeteries, Peruvian voters will choose Sunday between a political novice who has scared business by promising to overhaul the key mining industry and a career politician whose father is a former president jailed for corruption and human rights violations. The...
Labor Issuesportside.org

Palestinian Workers Have a Long History of Resistance

On May 18, all sectors of the Palestinian people united in a general strike: residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip, and Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel and their compatriots in the diaspora. The widely observed “dignity strike” recalled two previous all-Palestinian general strikes to advance national demands in 1936 and 1976.
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

American university professors slander Israel

Columbia University professor Rashid Khalidi starred in a May 20 anti-Israel online “teach-in” named after his blatantly biased 2020 book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017. Hosted by Rutgers University’s Center for Security, Race and Rights (CSRR), the panelists’ Israel-bashing was so clichéd that it might well have been 100 years old itself.
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

Mason alumna named a top influential Arab American, advocating for Palestinian refugees

Activism runs in Laila Mokhiber’s blood. Well before she became the director of communications at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA USA), Mokhiber was a child holding protest signs in human rights demonstrations. Before then, her mother held her as a baby in the gallery of the Supreme Court, as her father argued to incorporate Arab Americans into the Civil Rights Act in 1987.
Middle Eastdebka.com

Egypt infuriates Israel, lets Hamas rearm for a fresh round of rocket aggression

With Hamas threats pouring out at the rate of one a day, Israel’s military charges Egypt’s General Intelligence chief Gen. Abbas Kamal of playing a double game when he brokered the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, endorsed by the US and Qatar. That ceasefire ended the IDF operation to halt the Palestinian rocket blitz from the Gaza Strip and was supposed to decelerate the high tension over Gaza. However, under Israel’s eye, Gen. Kamal is systematically undoing the IDF’s gains in that operation and allowing Hamas leaders free rein. A security source, cited by DEBKAfile, accused the Egyptian general of all-round cheating and harboring ulterior motives:
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Hamas leader: ‘God has decreed we must attack Tel Aviv’

Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza’s tunnel network during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” last month. “God has...
U.S. PoliticsWTGS

Speaking from Jerusalem, Graham expresses support for Israel in Gaza conflict

JERUSALEM (WCIV) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina spoke from Israel on Tuesday after violence reemerged in the Middle Eastern country back in May. The Republican from South Carolina was in Jerusalem to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and tour areas struck by rockets that were launched by Hamas, a group designated by the United States as a terrorist organization.
Middle EastYNET News

No to Jewish and Arab provocation in Jerusalem

Nearly all the right-wing pundits have recently found themselves indignantly demanding why we can’t wave Israeli flags in Jerusalem. Some of them have even taken it one step further, asking why can one wave the Palestinian flag in the heart of Tel Aviv but not the Israeli flag in Jerusalem?