Pittsburgh, PA

RMU hockey coach shocked program eliminated, says there was talk of a new arena

By The Fan Morning Show, Andrew Limberg
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 11 days ago

Men’s head coach Derek Schooley tells The Fan Morning Show that previous to Wednesday they had no idea that the programs were being dissolved.

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

