RMU hockey coach shocked program eliminated, says there was talk of a new arena

Editor’s Note: I am entering my senior year at Robert Morris University and am a writer for the student-run publication called Colonial Sports Network. I have been covering RMU D1 hockey for the past three seasons with TV broadcasts, print articles, interviews and the Stack the Pads Podcast, which I host. I have learned so much in the past three years and as an aspiring sports media professional, I cannot say enough words of appreciation toward the people that have helped me cover both teams these past three years.