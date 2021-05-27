RMU hockey coach shocked program eliminated, says there was talk of a new arena
Men’s head coach Derek Schooley tells The Fan Morning Show that previous to Wednesday they had no idea that the programs were being dissolved.www.audacy.com
Men’s head coach Derek Schooley tells The Fan Morning Show that previous to Wednesday they had no idea that the programs were being dissolved.www.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan