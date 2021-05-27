T-Pain Launches New Podcast Called Nappy Boy Radio Under PodcastOne

Lil Mama is probably more known for his presence on media these days than she is a rapper, even though that was what many of us were introduced to her as. While she's gone on to embark in a career on television and film, she does pop out every once in a while with some new music. Last week, she came through with her own take on Drake and Rick Ross' recent collaboration, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." The rapper addresses trust and loyalty in her love life and close circle over the eerie production while flexing her vocal skills on the hook.