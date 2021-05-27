Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

T-Pain Launches New Podcast Called Nappy Boy Radio Under PodcastOne

By Christian Spencer
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming on June 3, T-Pain will have his own show called “Nappy Boy Radio” under PodcastOne, one of the biggest advertiser-supported podcast networks. “Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that.’ So we decided to do just that and launch the ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ podcast,” T-Pain told Deadline, which broke the story. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”

www.blackenterprise.com
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Jacob Bertrand
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Kehlani
Person
Lil Jon
Person
T Pain
Person
Peyton List
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Live Music#New Music#Launches#World Music#Nappy Boy Radio#Fox#Nappy Boy Radio#Winner T Pain#Hearing T Pain#Monster#Show Content#Actress Peyton List#Autotune#Things#Endless Possibilities#Faheem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHipHopDX.com

T-Pain To Interview Rae Sremmurd + His Verzuz Winner Lil Jon On New Podcast

There’s no questioning T-Pain’s impact on the Hip Hop scene during his run between the mid-’00s to the early 2010s. He’ll be forever known for popularizing Auto-Tune in Hip Hop and providing fans with various hits in his 17-year career. But it looks like T-Pain wants to leave an impact in another market.
CelebritiesRadio Ink

Rejected By Radio, She’s Now A Podcasting Superstar

That’s the first thing you see when you visit Hala Taha’s website. Hala is the host of the Young and Profiting Podcast and the CEO of YAP Media. She started both brands as a side hustle, scaling to $1M in revenue and 30 employees before quitting her day job. And,...
MusicBillboard

Independent Venue Week Launches New Podcast

Independent Venue Week is showcasing the power of small venues on emerging artists. Today, the organization is launching the Independent Venue Speak podcast which will focus on stories about the some of the most beloved music venues. Independent Venue Speak will be hosted by a different guest artist each episode...
Businessthesource.com

Soundcloud Announces New Partnership with T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment & Others

Soundcloud continues to make monumental moves in its initiative to support up-and-coming and independent artists. Repost, the platform’s distribution and creator services division recently announced its latest A&R partnership with a number of leading entertainment companies. These companies include T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment, CAD Management, UVC, and Hall of Fame...
TV Serieshot1061.com

Lil Dicky Struggles With Debut Album & Dates Doja Cat in ‘Dave’ Season 2 Trailer

Lil Dicky unveiled the trailer for season 2 of his FXX comedy series Dave on Thursday (June 3), featuring Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, Rae Sremmurd and more. While he experiences frustration in both his professional and love life due to writer’s block and a recent breakup with girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misiak), Dave (Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd) relies on his old crew — his hype man GaTa, manager and roommate Mike (Andrew Santino) and childhood pal/producer/DJ Elz (Travis “Taco” Bennett) — and new friends to get him through the process of putting out his debut album while navigating the music industry as a signed artist.
CelebritiesSFGate

Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam as Executive Consultant - Watch His Announcement Video

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has joined Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, “a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster,” according to the announcement. With an immediate focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a senior strategic advisor, based in Los Angeles and reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston, who is pictured above, left, with Snoop.
Musicthisis50.com

How Veva Play Chart Became Viral along with the Billboard Hot 100

Most Popular can be relating to what’s trending in music. Record charts such as Billboard Hot 100, Rolling Stone, Official Charts, Veva Play and iTunes are the most common music charts that may ring a bell. These top four charts has been collecting data and are the most trusted to the audience for information. Billboard averages a total of 11.9m followers worldwide. Veva Play is known to be the fastest-growing record chart with over 27.6k followers. This Global chart came into existence around 2017. Veva play was founded by Blazer Barboza, an American rappers based out of Atlanta, GA.
MusicComplex

Watch Polo G Freestyle Over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem”

As the world awaits the release of his highly-anticipated third studio album Hall of Fame, set to arrive this Friday, Polo G paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers where he dropped a freestyle over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”. “One of the newer reasons they gon’ speak on pain...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Podcast Host Gillie Da Kid Slanders JAY-Z's 'Sorry Not Sorry' Bars

Gillie Da Kid is widely known for his acerbic, polarizing commentary about the Black Lives Matter movement and rap stars in his Millon Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. There are several examples of the former Philly’s Most Wanted member’s denigration such as his one-time Cash Money Records employer Birdman, Joe Budden, Kodak Black and his latest quip about JAY-Z’s verse on DJ Khaled’s collaborative single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring him and Nas.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Scarface & Willie D Bring The Geto Boys Back With New Podcast

The Geto Boys are back – and bringing their thoughts to the podcast world. Hip Hop legends Brad Jordan aka Scarface and Willie D are launching The Geto Boys Reloaded, a podcast centered around thought-provoking conversations regarding music, entertainment and social issues. Willie broke down the news to Dr. Boyce Watkins during Watkins’ wedding on Saturday (May 22).
MusicNo Treble

Dunlop Launches Bass Freq’s Podcast

If you can’t get enough bass talk, then you’re in for a treat. Dunlop has just launched a new podcast called Bass Freq’s, which will feature weekly conversations with bass players. “Hosted by experienced recording and touring bass player Josh Paul (Suicidal Tendencies, Infectious Grooves, Daughtry), each episode features in-depth...
MusicNME

St. Vincent launches new 70s-themed radio show

St. Vincent has launched a new, 70s-themed retro radio station on Apple Music. WSTV Radio will see St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, take on the persona of a New York City radio DJ in the 70s. Each episode will take follow a “day in the life” theme as she plays...
Celebritiespower106.com

Snoop Dogg Named as Def Jam Recordings New Senior Strategic Advisor

Congrats are in order to Snoop Dogg, who can now add “record label advisor” to his list of titles. Def Jam Recordings announced earlier today that Snoop would join its team as their senior strategic advisor, saying the new role “will allow [Snoop] to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster,” according to ABC News.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Mama Goes In On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Lil Mama is probably more known for his presence on media these days than she is a rapper, even though that was what many of us were introduced to her as. While she's gone on to embark in a career on television and film, she does pop out every once in a while with some new music. Last week, she came through with her own take on Drake and Rick Ross' recent collaboration, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." The rapper addresses trust and loyalty in her love life and close circle over the eerie production while flexing her vocal skills on the hook.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Justin Bieber Drops “Peaches” Remix with Snoop Dogg, Usher & Ludacris

Having released his sixth album Justice in March, Justin Bieber notched a No. 1 single with “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. So, naturally, he revisits the song with a remix. The remix, featuring Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Ludacris, is a reunion on top of a reunion of sorts: “Lovers...
CelebritiesEsquire

J Cole's 'Let Go My Hand' Confirms a Long-Rumored Fight With Diddy at An MTV VMAs Afterparty

Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 single "Control" is widely considered a game changing moment in modern hip-hop. It's a verse in which Lamar ignited a generation of hip-hop feuds, while staking his claim as an all-time great. It's a verse so important that even now, eight years later, we're feeling the reverberations of his words in J. Cole's new track “Let Go My Hand,” from his latest album The Off-Season. The track references a long-rumored altercation between him and Diddy at a 2013 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. But to really understand the weight of this hip-hop thread we have to go all the way back to the beginning.
Musicboxden.com

Lil Durk Brother Got His Snot Box Rocked

Lil Durk is a frail little bi*ch who sucked Drake’s d*ck 22 times for that feature and that still didn’t revive his career. Durk shoulda died years ago instead of a ton of other rappers. No personality, no stage presence, no mainstream appeal. This ain’t what you want is easily one of the worst songs of the 2010’s if you can call that puke a song. Durk a bi*ch and always will be. This is the height of his career. All down hill from here. Hope he enjoys every minute of it.