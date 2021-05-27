RetroLab — A JupyterLab distribution with a retro look and feel

Let’s go crazy and party like it’s 1999 at the Retro Dance Party rocking to the tunes of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s like back in the day. This epic event is a benefit supporting the Journey Learning Center (501c3), a treatment center that provides multidisciplinary therapies for young children with autism. G7 Presents and the Garabedian family are once again hosting the event at the Marq on September 25, 2021 from 7:00pm to midnight. We welcome back world renowned, Richard Blade (SiriusXM), the band Live 80, tribute artists and much more. Last year, 300+ 70’s, 80’s and 90’s fans from across the country helped us raise funds for Journey. To learn more about the Journey Learning Center, please visit www.journeylearning.org. To learn more about The Retro Dance Party, visit our web site at www.TheRetroDanceParty.comor on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheRetroDancePartyor on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/btt80sdp.