John Davis, Actual Singer On Milli Vanilli Records, Dead At 66

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, the two models presented to the public as Milli Vanilli in the late ’80s, didn’t sing on their own records. But one of the people who did sing on those enormously successful tracks was John Davis, a South Carolina native who’d been living in German for years. Davis had served in the Army in the mid-’70s, and he’d remained in Germany after his discharge, taking part in the German music scene. Earlier this week, as TMZ reports, Davis died of COVID-19. Davis’ daughter Jasmin revealed his death in a Facebook post. Davis was 66.

