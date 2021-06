Lendlease recently announced that its entire U.S. multifamily portfolio of urbanization projects has been verified as net-zero carbon. The company intends to continue its efforts to reach absolute zero carbon by 2040; this includes embodied energy from materials used to construct the buildings and resident emissions associated with their electricity and gas use, all without the use of offsets. To learn more about this environmentally conscious goal, we reached out to Lendlease Director of Sustainability Emma Thomas.