Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris Reveals Why ‘Glee’ Cast Didn’t Speak Out About Lea Michele’s Alleged Toxic Behavior on Set

By Samantha Ibrahim
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suqd6_0aDNNWam00
Shutterstock (2)

It’s reflection time for Glee star Heather Morris. The actress opened up in a new interview about why her cast mates didn’t report Lea Michele’s alleged toxic behavior to Fox network executives.

Heather, 34 — who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce — appeared on Danny Pellegrino‘s podcast where she addressed the controversy surrounding Lea, 34, that came to light in 2020. Allegations that the Broadway alum created a toxic work environment on set emerged when costar Samantha Ware blasted her on Twitter. Soon after the 28-year-old’s tweets went viral, other Glee alums like Heather voiced similar concerns about their own issues with Lea.

“I remember getting so much shade and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go out and say it?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around,’” Heather recalled on the Wednesday, May 26, episode. “And it’s true, I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but … the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bupYQ_0aDNNWam00
Carin Baer/FOX

The dancer then went on to explain why the cast didn’t report the New Year’s Eve star’s bullying to the network bosses. “It was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people,” Heather said.

“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. … I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member,” Heather continued.

She revealed that there was much awkwardness around the cast about Lea’s alleged mistreatment. Her behavior may have been connected to the fact that costar and boyfriend at the time Cory Monteith died in July 2013 due to an alcohol and drug overdose.

“We all got close with Lea at different points, and then we all weren’t as close with her,” the Dancing with the Star contestant said. “So there’s that human element to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better and taking care of herself after Cory’s passed. It was just the elephant in the room.”

In June 2020, Lea responded to the claims she was a bully on set. In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, “One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.”

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” Lea continued. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Cory Monteith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Glee#Star#Costar Samantha Ware#Broadway#Pregnant#Behavior#Fox Network Executives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Heather Morris: Lea Michelle Was a Total Bully on the Glee Set!

Glee last aired an episode on Fox in 2015. All this time later, however, fans ae finally learning just how ironic of a title this was for the musical comedy. Because life on set was anything but gleeful for anyone in the presence of Lea Michele. During an interview on...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Glee star Heather Morris addresses Lea Michele controversy

Glee star Heather Morris has commented on the behaviour of one of her former co-star's on the set of the Fox series. Last year, several cast members said that Lea Michele had been difficult to work with, with Morris also commenting on the situation and tweeting that Michele was "unpleasant" to work with.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As New Accusations From Heather Morris Come Out, Lea Michele Is Focusing On Family

It was nearly a year ago that accusations of Lea Michele bullying on the set of Glee first went public due to claims made by Michele's former co-star Samantha Ware, and Ware was later backed up by other former Glee stars including Amber Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and Heather Morris. Now, Morris has come out with further comments about Michele's behavior on set of the hit Fox show, but Michele's focus seems to be on her family for the time being.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Glee Stars Were Scared to Speak up About Lea Michele

During its time on the air from 2009 to 2015, Glee was one of the most popular shows on TV. The show found the perfect balance between singing and drama and many of its cast members became household names. From the viewers’ perspective, everything on seemed to be all good between the cast members, but in reality, there was something not so nice bubbling under the surface. In the years since the show’s end, several cast members have spoken out about one of the show’s biggest stars, Lea Michele. Allegedly, Lea was quite the bully behind the scenes and she was the reason for some of her co-stars’ negative experiences on the show.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Glee Star Says Cast Was 'Very Scared' to Report Lea Michele for On-Set Bullying

During a recent podcast, Glee star Heather Morris claimed that bullying on set by Lea Michele should have been stopped there and then, but "many people were very scared." Speaking on Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic podcast, she explained how she and other members of the cast who were aware of what was happening should have done more to "step up" and put an end to it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt LeBlanc reveals he DISLOCATED his shoulder during an iconic Friends episode... which was the ONLY time the cast didn't do 'the huddle'

There were many revelations made during HBO Max's special Friends: The Reunion, but none were more 'painful' than Matt LeBlanc revealing he separated his shoulder during one episode. The 53-year-old actor revealed during the special that the injury happened during the Season 3 episode fittingly titled The One Where No...
MinoritiesHollywood Life

Jamie Chung ‘Didn’t Hesitate’ To Speak Out About Anti-Asian Racism: ‘I’m Speaking From Experience’

As crimes against the Asian American Pacific Island (AAPI) communities have increased in recent months, actress Jamie Chung is not holding back when it comes to speaking out. Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased since the pandemic, and actress Jamie Chung joined a chorus of leading AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) voices to condemn the anti-Asian violence. “It came quite naturally, because honestly, I’m speaking from experience,” Jamie admitted to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, when discussing her decision to open up about the hate she has experienced as a member of the AAPI community. “Through my posts, you could really see me go through those stages of grief. You’re shocked and you’re confused, you’re angry, you’re sad. And now I’m like, ‘Okay, now, what’s the next step? How do we make this better?”
TV & VideosTVLine

Friends Reunion Reveals an On-Set Injury You Probably Didn't Know About

Remember when Joey fell off his bed in the third season of Friends and had to wear a sling? It turns out there was a very real, very painful reason for that storyline. HBO Max’s long-awaited Friends reunion, which premiered Thursday, reveals that Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder while filming an earlier episode, inspiring the Powers That Be to write his injury into the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
People

Friends Creators Open Up About the Show's Lack of Diversity: 'We Didn't Intend to Have an All-White Cast'

The creators and executive producers of Friends have strong feelings about the show's lack of diversity, all these years later. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane — and director and executive producer Kevin Bright —acknowledged that if the series were made today, the racial makeup of its six main stars would be different.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Friends’ Cast Didn’t Do a Scripted Reunion – Or Even a New Scripted Scene in HBO Max Special

WARNING: This post contains light spoilers from “Friends: The Reunion”. When it was first announced that a “Friends” reunion was happening, most fans couldn’t have BEEN any more excited. But for those hoping for an entirely new episode, similar to the “Parks and Recreation” reunion last year, the special could’ve been a bit disappointing. Here’s the truth though: a scripted reunion was never even really considered.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Eva Longoria Gets All Dolled in a Ruffled Tube Dress & the Sleekest Metallic Heels

Eva Longoria showed off her glam side as she perfected the art of a golden hour selfie this week. Taking to Instagram this morning to show off her chic look, the “Desperate Housewives” alumna posed by the water in an elegant twist on a classic tube dress. The throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 200s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design. Longoria’s piece in particular comes with an upgraded off-the-shoulder bodice complete with a layered ruffled flair.