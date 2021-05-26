yellow tiled walls echo the previous use of a warehouse turned apartment in madrid

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSpanish architecture studio BURR shares its latest project that takes a fresh look at the spaces we live in. called ‘MG08’, the intervention involved converting a former warehouse into two residential units in madrid, spain. realized for a single client but split into two apartments, the conversion is designed to evolve with the changing spatial and economic needs of the inhabitants.

