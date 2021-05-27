Cancel
Nintendo Switch sequel reportedly coming as soon as September

By Nick Statt
protocol.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is prepping its next-generation Switch handheld for a release as soon as September, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Due to pricier components, the report says the new device, which is said to feature a faster processor and an OLED display, will cost more than the $299 retail price of the original Switch.

www.protocol.com
