Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

John Davis, One of the Real Milli Vanilli Singers, Dies at 66 From COVID

By Tony Maglio
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Davis, one of the real voices behind Milli Vanilli, has died from COVID-19. He was 66. “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” Davis’ daughter Jasmin posted on Facebook. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Farian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Milli Vanilli#Covid#New Music#Live Music#World Music#Real Love#True Love#Covid#German#Mtv#Daughter#Stardom#Lip Syncing#Happy#Applause#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

RIP: Singer Behind Milli Vanilli Hits Dead At 66

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The tale of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — best known to fans as the late-’80s/’90s pop group Milli Vanilli — has become the stuff of legend. The pair achieved worldwide fame thanks to their hits “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It On The Rain,” but were quickly the subject of public ridicule after it was discovered that they were not the voices behind their smash songs.
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
MusicPosted by
Distractify

The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

The legacy of a legend will always live on. In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Tina Knowles Explains Why JAY-Z Is Always Rubbing Beyoncé’s Leg In Pictures

Tine Knowles speaks on the infamous leg rub that Beyoncé and her hubby Jay-Z shares while they’re out in public. Fans began speculating that the Jay-Z may place his hand on Bey’s leg while their out because Bey may have anxiety. Which is untrue. Mrs. Knowles clarifies the “Jayonce leg rub” and explains, it’s simply because he loves her.
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Australian Music Centre appoints Catherine Haridy to replace John Davis as CEO

The Australian Music Centre has a new CEO following the departure of long-term leader John Davis. Haridy has worked in A&R for Warner Music and Festival Mushroom Records, as well as sitting on the boards of the Community Broadcasting Foundation, Parlour Gigs, Support Act, Music Victoria and the Association of Artist Managers. Most recently, she has been the executive director of the Association of Artist Managers.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Drake Bell, Issa Rae and More!

DRAKE BELL CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Drake Bell has been charged with child endangerment. The Nickelodeon star pleaded not guilty after being arraigned on Thursday in Cuyahogo County, Ohio. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was released from custody and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 23rd.
CelebritiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Snoop Dogg joining Def Jam

NEW YORK – Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings – he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Def Jam announced Monday that newly created role for the iconic rapper “will allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label's executive team and artist roster.” Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group, also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records and Republic Records.
CelebritiesWNCY

Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress added as performers at CMT Awards

Chris Stapleton and Ingrid Andress are set for world premiere collaborations at the CMT Awards. Chris will take the stage with Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R., marking her debut at a country music awards show, while Ingrid will team up with Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe. Additionally, Brett Young, Carly...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Creator on the One Topic They Haven’t Been Able to Get on the Show (Video)

Vera Miao’s original vision for “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” the episodic anthology series which recently aired its second season on The CW, was an updated take on “The Twilight Zone” that engages with complex sociopolitical issues in the same way Rod Sterling’s iconic horror series did in the ’60s but with more diverse characters and storytellers at its center.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Olivia Rodrigo, Bachelor, Alan Jackson

The breakout pop star of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actress whose debut single, "Drivers License" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts in January and stayed for two months. The heartbreaking ballad is cleverly constructed around a scenario that's teen angsty in the extreme. Finally...