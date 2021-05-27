John Davis, One of the Real Milli Vanilli Singers, Dies at 66 From COVID
John Davis, one of the real voices behind Milli Vanilli, has died from COVID-19. He was 66. “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” Davis’ daughter Jasmin posted on Facebook. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”www.thewrap.com