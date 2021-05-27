Looking at a pair of recent mock drafts

Even the most ardent Crimson Tide baseball fans were hoping for one win at most this weekend in a series at 2nd ranked Vanderbilt. With Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter expected to be the first and second, or second and first, picks in this summers MLB draft the Commodore pitching staff is loaded. Despite the Tide rocking Rocker for six earned runs in only five innings, and Leiter being held out of his start, Vandy still won both games, 9-6 and 6-2. Sunday’s game was moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. to try to get it played despite there not being a chance by looking at the radar. One scoreless inning was played before a lengthy delay and then the cancellation. The big question is why wasn't there a push for a Saturday doubleheader with virtually no chance of the Sunday game making it to completion. The Tide fell to 28-17 overall and 11-12 in SEC play while the Commodores improved to 34-10 and 16-7 in league play.