Looking at a pair of recent mock drafts
Earlier in the week we got a new mock draft from Baseball America, and as I said in the linked writeup the bigger takeaway for me than the mock selection of Jack Leiter at four by the Red Sox was simply how unclear things have gotten. As we’ve discussed, there was a point not too long ago where it looked like a top four was all but locked in with some order of Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer going in that range, with the Red Sox likely just picking whoever was left.www.overthemonster.com