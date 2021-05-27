Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Elevating doubt is the point

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are by now certainly familiar with the QAnon conspiracy theory. It holds, in its more extreme iterations, that there is a secret group of prominent celebrities and Democratic politicians who engage in child abuse and cannibalism as part of their adherence to Satanism. It is, in short, as obviously extreme a conspiracy theory as can be imagined and one for which there is no evidence that doesn’t involve investigatory techniques like picking every third letter off the back of a Cheerios box or interpreting a senator’s greeting of “hello” as being his attempt to say the word “hell.”

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#S Voice#Important Things#Conspiracy Theories#Public Opinion#Cheerios#Americans#Republicans#Senate#Cnn#Fox News#Obvious Reasons#Merit#Logic#Definition#Qanon Adherents#Conspiracy Theory#Democratic Politicians#Credence#Partisan Divisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
PoliticsEsquire

Republicans Create the Doubts, Then They ‘Investigate’ Them

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To This Post) Being our semi-regular weekly survey of what’s goin’ down in the several states where, as we know, the real work of governmentin’ gets done, and where they sing “Amazing Grace” all the way to the Swiss banks. Audit Fever Sweeps Nation!. From the Milwaukee...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Fox News rejects liberal group's ad on Jan. 6 insurrection

Fox News has rejected an advertisement from a liberal group about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The ad from the liberal group MeidasTouch included testimonials from officers who recounted their experiences from the attack, which interrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes by Congress. It criticized Republicans for downplaying the attack.
PoliticsAdWeek

Fox News Decides Not to Air Ad Submitted by Liberal PAC MeidasTouch

Fox News recently declined to broadcast a 60-second ad that was submitted by the liberal Political Action Committee, MeidasTouch. The ad, titled GOP Betrayed America, is about the violence that law-enforcement members faced on Jan. 6 as they tried to stop the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It features members of law-enforcement testifying in Congress and speaking to the media about what they experienced during the insurrection, including getting sprayed with bear mace, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and being called “traitors.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Fox News accused of blocking advert about January 6 violence

A liberal political action committee claims Fox News refused to air an advertisement it purchased that called the Republican party "traitors" and blamed them for the Capitol riot. The group that produced the ad, MeidasTouch, sought to run the ad on Sunday, but Fox declined. One of the group’s co-founders, Ben Meiselas, said they were informed on Friday by phone that the ad would not be run on the network. Mr Meiselas claimed he was not given a reason for the refusal by Fox News. "We couldn't have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even Fox News would reject an...
NFLMiami Herald

Fox News declines to air ad about Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

Fox News declined to broadcast an ad Sunday about the violence that law enforcement members faced as they tried to stop the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the creators of the political commercial. "We couldn't have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even a Fox News...
POTUSThe Atlantic

The Scandal Rocking the Evangelical World

The publication of an extraordinary February 24, 2020, letter by Russell Moore, one of the most influential and respected evangelicals in America (and a friend), has shaken the Christian world. When the letter was written, Moore was the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the policy arm of...
Politicsmypaperonline.com

OPINION: Victory for the Santorum Squashers

Rick Santorum’s gig as a CNN contributor came to an abrupt halt on May 22. Leftists on Twitter finally found a pretext for their crusade to rid CNN of this turbulent conservative. The former senator suggested in an April 23 speech that America’s founding documents didn’t draw on Native American culture.
U.S. Politicsenmnews.com

Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell Wants to ‘Defund Some of Our Trust’ in Politicians Following Fauci Email Leak

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell called on people to “defund some of our trust” in politicians in a discussion focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s leaked emails. The segment began by criticizing Fauci’s initial dismissal of the possibility of Covid-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been researching coronaviruses in bats for over a decade. Carley Shimkus also called out Fauci for claiming the U.S. gave $600,000 to the Wuhan lab after emails.
Politicspatriotdailypress.org

Bootlicking: CNN’s Stelter Embarrasses Himself With Gooey Psaki Interview

As a feature during Sunday’s so-called “Reliable Sources,” CNN host Brian Stelter flaunted a pre-taped interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki where he came off as a bootlicker for the Biden administrations. Stelter ultimately embarrassed himself with softball question after softball question that added up into a huff piece for the Press Secretary. He even invited her to lash the media for getting stuff wrong with their reporting on the administration.