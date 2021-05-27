Cancel
Miami, FL

Ben Affleck Spotted With Son Samuel in L.A. After Miami Vacation With Jennifer Lopez

By Laura Rizzo
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz05o_0aDNMy0N00
Shutterstock (3)

Back to reality! Ben Affleck was spotted with his son, Samuel, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 26, after shacking up with Jennifer Lopez in Miami.

The 48-year-old dad of three, who also shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, looked casual in grey pants, an open flannel shirt and baseball cap while hanging out with the 9-year-old.

The Argo actor’s outing with his son comes on the heels of his Florida getaway with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 51, where they spent a few days in Jen’s $18 million rental home.

On May 26, In Touch confirmed the Pearl Harbor actor and Maid in Manhattan star were officially back together nearly 17 years after they broke off their engagement. A source said the A-listers are “not wasting any time” moving forward with their romance.

“Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the insider added. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off … both agree that what they have now is truly special.”

The newly minted couple were photographed soaking up the sun together on May 23 on the master bedroom’s balcony of their lavish Miami digs. Days later, an eyewitness told In Touch the former fiancés shared a kiss during a gym date.

Their vacation in the Sunshine State came weeks after Ben and Jen were seen on a ski trip in Montana earlier this month.

Luckily, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer, is supportive of his new romance with the “Jenny From the Block” singer. The 13 Going on 30 actress is “really happy for them,” a separate source told In Touch.

“She’s moved on [with John Miller], and Ben has moved on too!” the source gushed. “She’s glad that he met a woman who is successful in her own right and isn’t using Ben for fame.”

Of course, she’ll always be a bit protective of the father of her children. “Ben is known for jumping into relationships and Jennifer hopes that J. Lo isn’t rebounding after Alex Rodriguez, but all in all, she has given her blessing,” the source continued about the Daredevil actress’ reaction to their romance.

Bennifer reuniting comes one month after the “Dance Again” singer broke off her engagement to A-Rod, 45, after four years together. Ben and Jen first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie Gigli and got engaged one year later. They split in 2004 following the publicity storm surrounding their romance.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben’s latest outing with Samuel!

