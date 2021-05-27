Cancel
Remote offshore rescue service backed by UK Government

By David Foxwell
rivieramm.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK offshore wind workers could soon be kept safe using a remotely operated search and rescue service, thanks to a pioneering project backed by £7M (US$10M) of UK Government support. The project is one of 38 business-led projects which will receive funding to accelerate their robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)...

www.rivieramm.com
